Did the Yankees get screwed on potential game-winning play at home plate?
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees seemingly took a late lead over the Boston Red Sox, but the play at home plate was overturned on a controversial review.
The New York Yankees entered Sunday on a seven-game losing streak, looking to snap it with a victory over the Boston Red Sox. While in those seven games, they looked outmatched and lifeless, the Yankees put up a fight on Sunday afternoon against their rivals.
In the seventh inning, the Yankees responded to a three-run homer by Red Sox infielder Justin Turner with one of their own, courtesy of rookie Anthony Volpe, to tie the game 5-5. That very next inning, Volpe appeared to have made the game-winning play.
With Isiah Kiner-Falefa on first, Volpe hit a deep single to left field. Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder slipped, allowing Kiner-Falefa to push towards home plate, in which he slid feet first while catcher Connor Wong was standing waiting for the relay throw. Home plate umpire Junior Valentine deemed that Kiner-Falefa was safe, giving the Yankees a late 6-5 lead.
Then, the reviews came into play.
Did the Yankees get screwed on a controversial play at home plate?
The Red Sox challenged the play to say that Kiner-Falefa was out and did not touch home plate before making contact with Wong. Boston was successful after a lengthy review, overturning the play, keeping the game, at least for now, tied at 5-5.
Then, the Yankees challenged the play, saying that Wong was blocking the plate to prevent Kiner-Falefa from scoring. That didn’t work out either, as the official replay deemed that Wong wasn’t blocking the plate, thus keeping the game tied.
When looking at the replay, it looked as though Kiner-Falefa may have just snuck past Wong’s tag to be safe. But, there was nothing the team could do, except try to win the game some other way.
In the top of the ninth, Boston took a 6-5 lead on an RBI double by Turner. The Yankees were seemingly in good shape to at least tie the game in the bottom frame after outfielder Greg Allen hit a double off of closer Kenley Jansen to start the inning, and first baseman D.J. LeMahieu got hit by a pitch. But, the Yankees’ bats faltered at the worst time, with Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres striking out, and Ben Rortvedt flying out to deep center field to end the game.
The Yankees have now seen their losing streak increase to eight games. This is now their longest losing streak since 1995.