3 NFL playoff teams who won’t return to the postseason in 2023
There is always turnover when it comes to NFL teams returning to the playoffs. These three teams could fall short of the postseason in 2023.
A season ago, four teams that finished in last place in their respective divisions (Ravens, Jaguars, Giants, and Seahawks) went on to reach the playoffs. Conversely, seven clubs, the Patriots, Steelers, Titans, Raiders, Packers, Rams and Cardinals, failed to return to the postseason after reaching the playoffs in ’21.
Here are three teams that could fall under the latter category after 272 games this upcoming season.
3. New York Giants
There has seemingly been more discussion about contracts than football this offseason for Big Blue.
A year ago, the New York Giants finished 9-7-1 and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016. Thanks to a wild-card triumph at Minnesota, the club came up with its first postseason win since Super Bowl XLVI.
Brian Daboll earned NFL Coach of the Year honors. Running back Saquon Barkley stayed healthy and returned to Pro Bowl form. Quarterback Daniel Jones was efficient and cut down on the mistakes.
That’s the good news. Still, the Giants allowed more points (371) than they scored (365). Including the divisional playoff loss at Philadelphia, Daboll’s club was a morbid 1-5-1 vs. their NFC East rivals. Three of those five losses were courtesy of the Eagles.
Hence, moving up in the standings could indeed be an issue. It could be a rough road in the quest for the team’s first back-to-back postseason appearances since reaching the playoffs four straight years from 2005-08.
Next: No. 2