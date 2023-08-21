Fansided

3 NFL playoff teams who won’t return to the postseason in 2023

By Russell S. Baxter

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers lines up before a play during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers lines up before a play during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 11: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up before the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 11: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up before the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) /

There is always turnover when it comes to NFL teams returning to the playoffs. These three teams could fall short of the postseason in 2023.

A season ago, four teams that finished in last place in their respective divisions (Ravens, Jaguars, Giants, and Seahawks) went on to reach the playoffs. Conversely, seven clubs, the Patriots, Steelers, Titans, Raiders, Packers, Rams and Cardinals, failed to return to the postseason after reaching the playoffs in ’21.

Here are three teams that could fall under the latter category after 272 games this upcoming season.

3. New York Giants

There has seemingly been more discussion about contracts than football this offseason for Big Blue.

A year ago, the New York Giants finished 9-7-1 and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016. Thanks to a wild-card triumph at Minnesota, the club came up with its first postseason win since Super Bowl XLVI.

Brian Daboll earned NFL Coach of the Year honors. Running back Saquon Barkley stayed healthy and returned to Pro Bowl form. Quarterback Daniel Jones was efficient and cut down on the mistakes.

That’s the good news. Still, the Giants allowed more points (371) than they scored (365). Including the divisional playoff loss at Philadelphia, Daboll’s club was a morbid 1-5-1 vs. their NFC East rivals. Three of those five losses were courtesy of the Eagles.

Hence, moving up in the standings could indeed be an issue. It could be a rough road in the quest for the team’s first back-to-back postseason appearances since reaching the playoffs four straight years from 2005-08.

Next: No. 2

Home/NFL