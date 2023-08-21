Braves Rumors: Morton talks retirement, Albies update, a Mets mistake
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Atlanta flaunts Allan Winans in Mets’ miserable faces
Gwinnett ace Allan Winans is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against the Mets, and the Braves couldn’t be more excited to see him on the mound against their bitter rivals.
Winans’ previous major league start (and his first MLB win) was also against the Mets. In the Braves’ 21-3 drubbing of the Mets on August 13, Winans struck out nine players and allowed only four hits in seven scoreless innings.
Now, for the second time in 10 days, the 27-year-old has another opportunity to stick it in New York’s sad and miserable faces.
The Mets drafted Winans back in 2018 but declined to protect him during the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft in 2021. Atlanta brought on the right-hander for just $24,500, and the rest is history in the making.
In what will be his home debut at Truist Park, Winans may not be able to repeat the sparkling success of his last outing. Still, with the Braves comfortably cruising atop the NL East and with the Mets already looking ahead to next season (or more like the 2026 season, according to Billy Eppler), Winans has to be pleased about where he ended up.
In 2023, Winans has a 8-3 record and 2.79 ERA in Triple-A and is turning out to be quite the bargain bin steal. He’s just another instance of the Braves one-upping the Mets this year.