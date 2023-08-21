Chiefs Rumors: Pacheco injury, Shane Buechele shoutout, QB prediction
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: Predicted quarterbacks room for the 2023 season
The Kansas City Chiefs have their starting quarterback position filled for the foreseeable future, as Patrick Mahomes is on a trajectory to potentially be one of the greatest players ever in NFL history. After all, he has won two Super Bowl titles and two NFL MVPs, while making the playoffs in each of his first five years as a starter. As long as Mahomes is healthy, Kansas City has a chance to bring home another Lombardi Trophy.
As for who will back him up, there is a bit of uncertainty there. They brought in Blaine Gabbert, who backed up Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then there’s Shane Buechele, who had been with the team since 2021 and has knowledge of the offense. Rounding out the quarterback depth chart this preseason is Chris Oladokun, who joined the team before last season after the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the seventh round that year, released him.
With only so many roster spots available, which quarterbacks will make the roster for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions?
Arrowhead Addict’s Lyle Graversen released his second 53-man roster predictions after the team’s 38-10 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals. For the quarterback position, Graversen has Mahomes, Gabbert, and Buechele making the 53-man roster, with Oladokun missing out.
"“In both of my previous roster projections, I had the Chiefs only keeping Mahomes and Gabbert,” writes Graversen. “Shane Buechele has won me over this preseason, so much so that I considered the possibility that they might move on from Gabbert. However, the NFL’s new rule that says your third quarterback doesn’t count against your game day actives is enough reason for me to believe the Chiefs will carry three guys at the most important position in football. “With Gabbert on just a one-year deal, I believe Buechele may graduate to the second QB spot next season and they’ll find another young option to bring along behind him next offseason.”"
As mentioned on the previous page, both Gabbert and Buechele both had good showings against the Cardinals this past Saturday. The Chiefs can keep three quarterbacks, as Graversen mentions, due to the NFL’s new rule allowing a third signal caller to be dressed on game day.
Oladokun completed four-of-five pass attempts for 63 yards in Arizona on Saturday.
It will be interesting to see who head coach Andy Reid decides to add to the 53-man roster. But when it comes to the backup quarterback position, Gabbert and Buechele appear set to earn a spot based on their play this preseason.