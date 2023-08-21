Fansided

MLB Rumors: Grading the likelihood St. Louis Cardinals add any of 4 ‘wish list’ pitchers

By Robert Murray

Julio Urias (7) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Julio Urias (7) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next
Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 23, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 23, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) /

Cardinals wish list SP target No. 1: Logan Gilbert

The Cardinals have been connected to Logan Gilbert since the trade deadline and considering their need for young, controllable starting pitching, the link makes a lot of sense.

But acquiring Gilbert, one of the most talented young pitchers in baseball who is signed through 2028, will be expensive. Really expensive. And with the Cardinals prioritizing wanting to build their farm system, acquiring Gilbert would seemingly go against that.

Perhaps their need for starting pitching forces Mozeliak and the front office to get uncomfortable and do something unprecedented. If that’s the case, then all bets are off. But of all these options, Gilbert feels the most unlikely.

I think this is one that, while it’s been rumored in the past, should not be something that Cardinals fans get their hopes up for at all.

Grading the fit: 3/10

Next. SF Giants get much-needed pitching reinforcements in form of top prospect. dark

Home/St. Louis Cardinals