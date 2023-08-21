MLB Rumors: Grading the likelihood St. Louis Cardinals add any of 4 ‘wish list’ pitchers
Cardinals wish list SP target No. 1: Logan Gilbert
The Cardinals have been connected to Logan Gilbert since the trade deadline and considering their need for young, controllable starting pitching, the link makes a lot of sense.
But acquiring Gilbert, one of the most talented young pitchers in baseball who is signed through 2028, will be expensive. Really expensive. And with the Cardinals prioritizing wanting to build their farm system, acquiring Gilbert would seemingly go against that.
Perhaps their need for starting pitching forces Mozeliak and the front office to get uncomfortable and do something unprecedented. If that’s the case, then all bets are off. But of all these options, Gilbert feels the most unlikely.
I think this is one that, while it’s been rumored in the past, should not be something that Cardinals fans get their hopes up for at all.
Grading the fit: 3/10