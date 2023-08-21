The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 1: Brett Favre signs with Minnesota Vikings
This has to be the biggest betrayal in NFL history. Brett Favre, despite beginning his career with the Atlanta Falcons, is known for his time with the Green Bay Packers. After all, he was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league during his peak playing time. But after one Super Bowl title and three NFL MVP awards, Favre’s tenure with the Packers reached its end after the 2007 season. Yes, he was traded to the New York Jets for one year, but what happened next shocked the Packers fanbase to their core.
In 2009, Favre signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Favre had a spectacular first season with his new team, leading them to an NFC North title and the second seed in the playoffs. In 16 regular-season games, Favre threw for 4,202 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 68.4 percent of his passes.
Favre led the Vikings to a blowout 34-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round. Packers fans then got some pleasure in watching Favre throw a backbreaking interception in overtime that helped the New Orleans Saints win 31-28 and earn their first trip to the Super Bowl.
The following year was one for Favre to forget, as he threw for 2,509 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions while picking up a 5-8 record as the starting quarterback. He would retire after the season.