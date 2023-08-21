The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 9: Jason Taylor signs with New York Jets
Jason Taylor spent the majority of his career with the Miami Dolphins, where he solidified himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league. Taylor was a consistent Pro Bowler during his time in Miami and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award after recording 62 combined tackles (42 solo, 20 assisted), 13.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions returned for touchdowns, the latter two being the most in the NFL.
While Taylor did leave the Dolphins once in 2008 to sign with Washington, he returned the following year. But after 2009, Taylor left again and opted to sign a two-year contract with the rival New York Jets.
This move must have felt so weird for Dolphins fans. But then, there was the salt poured into the wound to make them feel that much worse.
In Taylor’s first season with the Jets, he made it to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in his career. That’s right, Taylor got closer to making it to the Super Bowl in one year with the Jets than he did his entire career with the Dolphins.
But, Taylor’s stint in New York lasted for that season only. He returned to the Dolphins the following season and retired.