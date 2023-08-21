The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 8: Darrelle Revis signs with New England Patriots
When it comes to the best cornerbacks in this generation, you can look no further than Darrelle Revis. Opposing receivers, no matter how great they were, had difficulty getting past Revis in coverage. Those pass-catchers who were turned into non-factors on game day were essentially banished to what was called “Revis Island.”
Revis was the face of the New York Jets franchise at the start of his career, making it to the Pro Bowl four times in his first six years with the team, and finished runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 after recording a league-best 31 defended passes.
But after the 2012 season, in which he tore his ACL, the Jets and Revis could not reach an agreement on a new contract. So, he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and signed a six-year, $96 million contract. Yet, Revis’ tenure in Tampa wouldn’t last long, as he was released the following year.
So, what was Revis to do? Sign with the New England Patriots. As if trading away Revis wasn’t bad enough for Jets fans, they had to watch him sign with their most hated rival, and then ultimately win his first Super Bowl ring in his lone year with them!
Yes, Revis did re-sign with the Jets the following year, the fanbase had to feel like they were punched in the gut repeatedly after watching him join the Patriots. So, that’s why he makes the list.