The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 7: DeMarco Murray signing with the Philadelphia Eagles
When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, they always seem to have a great running back. Before drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2016, they had DeMarco Murray, their 2011 third-round draft pick out of Oklahoma.
In 2013, Murray recorded his first 1,000 rushing yard season with 1,121, which helped him earn his first Pro Bowl bid. But in 2014, Murray blew up stat sheets. In 16 regular season games played, he led the league with 392 carries, 1,845 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 449 total touches, and 2,261 yards from scrimmage. Murray was named to the All-Pro First Team and won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award.
It was awesome for Cowboys fans to witness this kind of season for Murray. The bad thing was it was a contract year for Murray, so now they had to try and re-sign him. The Cowboys tried as much as they could to retain him, reportedly offering him a four-year, $24 million contract. But, the Philadelphia Eagles waltzed in after losing out on Frank Gore and offered Murray a five-year, $42 million contract. Murray took the deal and was officially an Eagle.
Murray’s stint in Philadelphia would last for one year, however, after running for 702 yards and six touchdowns on 193 carries in 2015. Murray started in eight of 15 games played. After that season, the Eagles released Murray, and he then went on to sign a contract with the Tennessee Titans.