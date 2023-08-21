The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 6: Curtis Martin signs with New York Jets
Curtis Martin may be known as the greatest New York Jets running back of all time, but he actually began his career with the New England Patriots.
Martin was a third-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He had a promising start to his career, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year after running for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns on 368 carries. He made it to the Pro Bowl for the second year in a row the season after. But his Patriots career would end after three seasons.
Seeking out a new contract after hitting free agency, the Patriots didn’t give Martin what he was looking for. Yet, New England had the opportunity to match any offer given to him. The thing is, the rival New York Jets threw him a six-year, $36 million contract. The Patriots were unable to match it, and the rest was history.
Martin played for the Jets for eight years and ran for a total of 10,302 yards and 58 touchdowns, both of which are the most recorded by a running back in the franchise’s history.
While that had to hurt initially for the Patriots fanbase, they got to watch the team win three Super Bowls up until Martin’s retirement after the 2006 season.