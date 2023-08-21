The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 5: Richard Sherman signs with 49ers
Richard Sherman was the face of the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense. He could shut down opposing wide receivers and he’d let them hear about it. Who could forget when he prevented a game-winning touchdown by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree in the 2013 NFC Championship Game? But all good things must come to an end, and that was the end of the “Legion of Boom” Seahawks defense.
After the 2017 season, Sherman became an unrestricted free agent following a release by the team. With that, he was going to command a huge contract, even without having an agent. So, he ended up signing with Seattle’s biggest rivals, the 49ers. From wearing the Seahawks’ navy blue and neon green to donning the red and gold uniforms. This move had to make Seattle fans feel sick.
In his second year with the 49ers, the team made a run to Super Bowl 54. But, Seahawks fans had to feel good after the 49ers blew a 20-10 lead and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.
Overall, Sherman recorded 116 combined tackles (94 solo, 22 assisted), 16 passes defended, and four interceptions.