The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 4: Marcus Allen signs with Kansas City Chiefs
Marcus Allen is one of the most prolific players in all of football. He played college football for the USC Trojans, where he won a national championship in 1978 and a Heisman Trophy in 1981. With that, he entered the NFL Draft and was selected 10th overall by the then-Los Angeles Raiders. From there, he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1982, won his first Super Bowl title in 1983, and the NFL MVP award in 1985.
After 11 years with the Raiders, Allen became a free agent. He then went on to sign a contract with one of the Raiders’ biggest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.
In his first year with the Chiefs, Allen ran for a league-high 12 touchdowns and helped the team make it to the AFC Championship Game that year in a losing effort to the Buffalo Bills.
Overall, Allen played with the Chiefs for five seasons, recording 3,698 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns on 932 carries.
Allen was one of the best running backs in the game during his time with the Raiders. Imagine being a Raiders fan and watching him leave for the rival Chiefs. That had to feel awful.