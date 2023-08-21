The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 3: Deion Sanders signs with Dallas Cowboys
Deion Sanders is one of the best to ever play in the NFL, regardless of position. He had the ability to defend opposing wide receivers, return kicks for touchdowns and even catch touchdown passes. After spending the first seven years of his career, he signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.
In 1994, Sanders won recorded 36 combined tackles (34 solo, two assisted) and six interceptions, which were returned for a league-high 303 yards and three touchdowns. Sanders won Defensive Player of the Year. The 49ers won Super Bowl 29 that year, and it would prove to be Sanders’ last with the 49ers.
That offseason, Sanders signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The very Cowboys team that the 49ers had a historic rivalry with, and competed in the NFC Championship Game the previous year. So, after Dallas lost to San Francisco, they signed Sanders to help them reach the Super Bowl.
That move by team owner Jerry Jones paid off, as the Cowboys won their fifth Super Bowl title that year. As it turns out, that would be the team’s final trip to the Super Bowl or the NFC Championship Game. Despite that, Sanders was still playing at a high level.
Overall, Sanders recorded 159 combined tackles (148 solo, 11 assisted) and 14 interceptions in his five years with the team. After 1999, Sanders would sign with one of the Cowboys’ main rivals in Washington.