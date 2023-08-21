The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history
By Scott Rogust
The 10 biggest betrayals in NFL history, No. 2: Terrell Owens signs with Dallas Cowboys
No player was more of a lightning rod in the NFL than Terrell Owens. If he was on your favorite team, you loved him as a fan. But when he was on the opposing team, it hurt to watch him make catch after catch and touchdown after touchdown.
After beginning his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Owens signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first year, Owens caught 77 passes for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns on 127 targets. He notably played in Super Bowl 39 with a broken leg and a ligament tear in his right ankle, catching 9-of-14 targets for 122 yards in the 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots.
But Owens tenure in Philadelphia ended brutally after demanding a new contract and making public criticisms about quarterback Donovan McNabb. He was eventually suspended by the team and released at the end of the 2005 season.
What did Owens do after his tenure with the Eagles? Why, sign with the Dallas Cowboys, of course.
In each of his first three seasons with the Cowboys, Owens put up over 1,000 receiving yards. In the 2006 season, he led the entire NFL in receiving touchdowns with 13. Overall, he put up 235 receptions for 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns on 431 targets.
For Eagles fans, they could take solace in the fact that Owens didn’t win a Super Bowl with the hated Cowboys. In fact, he didn’t win a single playoff game in his three years in Dallas.