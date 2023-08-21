NFL Rumors: 5 Jonathan Taylor trade packages Colts can’t possibly turn down
4. Rams trade package for Jonathan Taylor
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but what if the Los Angeles Rams went all-in on a trade for a star player?
We’ve seen Les Snead show a lack of affinity for draft capital in many previous instances in order to get his guy, which has resulted in a proverbial stars and scrubs approach to roster building, whether that was with Jared Goff, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford or a number of other players.
Having said that, the Rams are still in a bit of a period of transition right now as a result of that approach. Stafford remains, under contract, however, which could make one last-gasp effort at a playoff push a feasible course of action, which a Jonathan Taylor trade could play into. And here’s what I would see LA offering in such a deal.
Much like the Dolphins, but to a much more severe degree, the Rams don’t pass up the opportunity to pick in the first round for the first time in way too close to a decade. But they do give up a substantial haul for the chance to land the star running back for the Colts. It’s again akin to the McCaffrey trade with the picks going back to Indianapolis.
With this trade, though, the Rams could potentially push for a playoff spot and one more postseason run with Sean McVay having the best running back under his watch in his career with Stafford, and Cooper Kupp leading the charge.
Might this be a bit aggressive on the part of the Rams given the state of their roster? Perhaps. But that hasn’t stopped Snead and this organization before.