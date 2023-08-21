NFL Rumors: 5 Jonathan Taylor trade packages Colts can’t possibly turn down
3. Bears trade package for Jonathan Taylor
The Chicago Bears are undoubtedly on the come-up. They clearly believe in Justin Fields with the investments they made in wide receiver over the past year, trading a second-round pick for Chase Claypool and also assuring another weapon in the trade down from the No. 1 pick that netted them D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers.
While they are much improved on that side of the ball, though, the Bears still lack something in the way of a true dynamo on offense that can really help Fields take things to the next level. We know that he’s one of the elite rushing threats at quarterback, but a backfield of Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman supplementing him leaves something to be desired.
Lucky for the Bears, they have ample draft capital to move in a Jonathan Taylor trade package.
The Bears have an extra second-round pick next year due to the trade with the Panthers, which gives them a really advantageous position to make this type of deal to send to the Colts.
Again, I’m not going to have the Bears giving up a first-round pick in this type of trade because, even though they have an extra one in 2024 from the Panthers deal, it just seems like a bad position to put yourself in as a franchise in when it comes to value.
Having said that, adding Taylor to the mix in the Windy City could be massive. It would take some pressure off of Field to progress as a passer in his first season with viable weapons to throw to, but also make him even more dangerous with his legs with the threat of Taylor looming behind an improved offensive line.