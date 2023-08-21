NFL Rumors: 5 Jonathan Taylor trade packages Colts can’t possibly turn down
2. Bills trade package for Jonathan Taylor
For what feels like eons at this point, fans have been clamoring for the Buffalo Bills to make a big splash at running back. The Devin Singletary and Zack Moss (coincidentally now on the Colts) combination wasn’t great, but they do have hopes for James Cook in his second season taking over a bigger role.
The truth of the matter, though, is even Cook is still somewhat of a gamble for the Bills at the position as a largely unproven commodity. Therefore, it might behoove a team trying to get over the hump in the loaded AFC while Josh Allen is entering his prime to make that big move at running back for a player like Jonathan Taylor.
To do that, here’s what the Bills trade package could look like.
Buffalo isn’t exactly flush with draft capital but they have enough roster talent and veterans under contract that they could give up both of their Day 2 picks in the 2024 draft to Indianapolis along with one of four sixth-rounders and a fourth-rounder next year to try and land Taylor.
When you consider the rushing ability of Allen, adding Taylor could be a massive boon for the Bills offense. He’d given them an element that has been lacking, most glaringly in the postseason — especially playing outdoors in Buffalo at that time of year — that could be exactly what the doctor ordered to take the team over the top and to the next level.