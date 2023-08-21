NFL Rumors: 5 Jonathan Taylor trade packages Colts can’t possibly turn down
1. Chiefs trade package for Jonathan Taylor
Look, the Kansas City Chiefs don’t need Jonathan Taylor. They stumbled upon seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco last year and he looks to be their lead ball-carrier this season while Jerick McKinnon and first-round bust Clyde Edwards-Helaire spell him in certain situations and on some downs.
But the NFL is a league where we so often see the rich get richer. So why not include the Chiefs among the teams that would be taken up a notch if they traded for Jonathan Taylor? Yes, that’s a terrifying notion for the rest of football, but it’s also not that outlandish for a team operating from a position of luxury with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
As such, here’s what a Chiefs trade package to send the Colts might look like.
One of the things working against the Chiefs, of course, is that their draft capital is, put simply, less valuable than almost any other team in the NFL because they are perennial Super Bowl contenders in the Mahomes-Andy Reid era. With that said, this package would still be enticing with three total Day 2 picks and an additional fourth-rounder for the 2025 draft.
That could be enough to get the Colts to make this trade, which would be massive for the Chiefs. For as good as Pacheco performed in this offense, Taylor is simply a better running back. He’d give one of the most potent passing offenses in the NFL the best back they’ve had in the building since Jamaal Charles or that brief spell of Kareem Hunt, which would be nightmare fuel for the rest of the AFC that’s already not having the best dreams thinking about the Chiefs.