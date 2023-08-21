Ohio State football: C.J. Stroud gives his take on new starter Kyle McCord
By Kristen Wong
Former Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud gave his thoughts on his potential successor at Ohio State, Kyle McCord.
The Ohio State quarterback battle could come down to the wire this summer with both third-year sophomore Kyle McCord and true sophomore Devin Brown making a push for the starting job.
Who’s the favorite to win it? Public perception suggests McCord, but Brown’s athleticism could end up giving him a significant advantage.
Ex-Buckeyes quarterback and current Texans starter C.J. Stroud gave his two cents on the roster battle, albeit he’s not exactly playing favorites.
Following Justin Fields’ exit, Stroud and McCord went head to head two years ago for the Buckeye starting quarterback role. Stroud won the competition handily, relegating five-star recruit McCord to the bench.
Now that Stroud is out of the picture, McCord could be getting his chance to shine.
Stroud said of McCord’s future:
"“Kyle is someone who has waited his turn and was a great help to me. I think I helped him a lot as well, just with his confidence and staying ready. So now if he has the opportunity to be the starter, I think he’s definitely going to be ready… I’m super, super happy for him, and I know, if he gets his opportunity, he’s going to take full advantage.”"
High praise from the No. 2 overall pick last April.
Ohio State football: C.J. Stroud praises Buckeyes quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown
The Texans quarterback noted that McCord has stepped up in his role as a ” vocal leader” and possesses the talent and know-how to thrive as a starter — assuming he gets the position. McCord started in the Buckeyes’ win against Akron last season when Stroud was injured, recording 319 passing yards and two touchdowns against an interception.
McCord’s younger challenger, Devin Brown, also was a highly ranked recruit; Brown only has a single pass attempt in his fledgling college career, but he’s considered more athletic, more of a dual threat, and he may boast a stronger arm than McCord.
The fact that McCord hasn’t run away with the starting job despite being at Ohio State for the last three seasons suggests the Buckeyes may not be so high on him after all. Stroud gave McCord his flowers, yet he couldn’t resist complimenting Brown, either.
Like McCord, Brown can “make every throw on the field,” and Stroud adds that Brown could become a “great quarterback” in both college and the NFL.
Comparing McCord’s and Brown’s resumes, the former has the leg up on overall experience and team chemistry, something everyone already knew going into this quarterback competition.
C.J. Stroud himself seemed hesitant to pick a favorite, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day hasn’t chosen his starter yet. With less than two weeks to go until Ohio State’s season opener against Indiana, the job is either player’s for the taking.