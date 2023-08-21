2023 Women’s World Cup: Team of the Tournament
Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Lauren James, Caitlin Foord
Even with some of the best players around the world making a stance against the federation, the Spanish still held world-class talent. Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati was at the top of that list. The 25-year-old can add a Golden Ball to her trophy case that already holds a UEFA Women’s Champions League Final MVP. She became the first Spaniard on either the men’s or women’s side to lift the highest individual honor at a World Cup. She was brilliant all tournament long including the final when it came to her composed distribution, and carrying ability under the most intense of pressure.
Spain’s No. 6 was far from alone in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old midfielder for Las Blancas Teresa Abelleira was one of five Spanish internationals that contributed to all seven World Cup contests this summer. She collected 26 key passes while leading all players in shot-creating actions with 39. Bonmati’s quality in the midfield proved to be the difference more often than not, but Abelleira’s influence on the Spanish from the beginning to the end may have been just as critical.
Despite earning a red card and missing two matches, England Lauren James deserves a spot in the Best XI. She finished her first major tournament with the second most goal contributions and the highest assist total. Even with the Lionesses falling short, the Lionesses’ fans will look back on 2023 as the year their No. 7 became a star.
It would be criminal to leave an Australian out of this lineup given the accomplishments of the co-hosts. With Sam Kerr not 100 percent, the Matildas relied on Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord on the wing to produce the magic. She scored the first penalty in that remarkable shootout against the French, finished tied for third in progressive carries in addition to finding the back of the net for an iconic goal against Denmark in the knockouts.
Forwards: Hinata Miyazawa, Kadidiatou Diani
There are so many forwards that deserve shouts within this team. Whether it was Jennifer Hermoso leading the line for the Spanish, or Thembi Kgatlana causing fits for the opposition’s backline, picking two was a tough task. For her five goals against one assist for the Japanese, Mynavi Sendai’s Hinata Miyazawa makes up one of the two vacancies. She became the youngest player since Brazil’s Marta in 2007, and the second Japanese international to win the tournament’s Golden Boot. This is only the start of a player that is now in the same conversation as players like Marta and Homare Sawa.
France’s Kadidiatou Diani who recently signed a contract to move from Paris to Lyon was the World Cup leader in goal contributions with seven. Only two players in the last two competitions produced more, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. She had a hat trick against Panama and followed that up with a goal and two assists in the Round of 16.
The countdown begins to the host announcement of the 2027 Women’s World Cup on May 17, 2024 as four bids have been submitted including one by the United States and Mexico.