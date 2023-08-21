Yankees latest roster moves proves the season’s lost, whether they admit it or not
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees waved the white flag on the season, whether they admit it or not, by calling up prospects Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza.
The New York Yankees have found ways to hit new lows this season. Most recently, they were swept by the Boston Red Sox for the second time this season and watched their current losing streak extend to eight games, their longest stretch without a win since 1995.
With the team having less than one percent odds of making the playoffs, the Yankees had the opportunity to call up some prospects to see what they could do. But this was the Yankees, so it was unknown if they would make the move and sit veterans to see what some of their top prospects could bring.
On Monday, YES Network’s Jack Curry reported that the team was calling up Oswald Peraza once again. Joining him would be No. 3 prospect and outfielder Everson Pereira.
Yankees call up Oswald Peraza, top prospect Everson Pereira
Yankees fans saw the news and probably asked themselves, “How serious is the team considering giving Peraza and Pereira significant playing time?” If reports indicate anything, very serious.
The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty reported that the plan is for Peraza and Pereira to “play essentially every day going forward.”
Peraza received his promotion last year but didn’t play that much in the final stretch of the season. He competed for the starting shortstop job in spring training and was considered the favorite for his defensive abilities. However, Anthony Volpe won out after a hot spring in the batter’s box. Peraza did get called up, albeit briefly this year.
Through 19 games, Peraza recorded a .173 batting average, a .328 on-base percentage, a .192 slugging percentage, five runs, six RBI, nine hits, 16 strikeouts, and eight walks in 52 at-bats.
As for Pereira, his name surfaced as a potential candidate to receive a promotion during the Yankees’ struggles. He was playing well for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, and he filled an immediate need for the Yankees — left field. New York failed to address the need heading into the 2023 regular season and at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Cashman did name-drop Pereira as a potential minor league option to fill in at left field.
Through 81 games in Double-A and Triple-A this season, Pereira is slashing .300/.373/.548 while recording 18 home runs, 53 runs, 64 RBI, 91 hits, 98 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 303 at-bats.
The Yankees postseason chances are slim. Given the lack of production from the players on the major league roster, there can be an argument made that the team should have done this sooner. But, better late than never? Now, the Yankees appear to be following the same strategy they used in 2016, which was ironically the last season they missed the playoffs — let the kids play.