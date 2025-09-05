Who makes the 2025 All-WNBA Teams after injury shakeups

What a difference a year makes. Of the 10 players selected for last season's All-WNBA teams, two are on different teams, and five will have missed at least a quarter of this season (11+ games) with injuries — with one more, Napheesa Collier, just a game away from that mark. While the WNBA doesn't have a games played threshold to qualify for postseason awards, this sets the stage for some big changes from last year's selections.

There is still a week left in the WNBA regular season, but we're close enough to the finish line to lock in our picks for this year's All-WNBA First and Second Teams. As always, there will be deserving players left off the list, but here are the 10 players who would get my vote.

All-WNBA First Team

Napheesa Collier: She looked like the runaway MVP for the early part of the season before missing seven straight games in August with an ankle sprain. Missing a total of 10 games (so far) may hurt her in the MVP race but it won't keep her off the All-WNBA First Team. She's averaged a career-high in scoring, 23.1 points per game, on a career-best 63.3 true shooting percentage. Throw in 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game and you have arguably the best two-player in the league, not to mention the leader of the best team in the league. This one is easy.

A'ja Wilson: After a slow start, Wilson has absolutely exploded. She powered a 13-game win streak for the Aces and has them in position to steal the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, a remarkable turnaround considering they were outside playoff position as late as mid-July. There's a good chance she will steal the scoring crown from Collier, and she's averaging 23.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. The Aces are back and A'ja Wilson is the reason why.

Alyssa Thomas: She's been the third wheel in the MVP race with Wilson, Collier and Breanna Stewart the past few seasons, but this might be the year she breaks through. The new-look Mercury have had to fight through a variety of injuries this season, but Thomas has been a rock. She's averaging a career-high in scoring and field goal percentage, putting up 15.9 points, 9.2 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Allisha Gray: She's never made an All-WNBA team before, but Gray has been a revelation this season and benefits here from the deck-clearing injuries suffered by many of the league's other stars. The driving offensive force behind the surprising Atlanta Dream, currently holding onto the No. 3 seed, Gray has had a career year in points, rebounds and assists. She's averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and her scoring and creation have helped the Dream hit a new level.

Courtney Williams: The last guard spot on the first team is where things get tight, but I'd give the nod to Williams. She's the second-most important player on the best team in the league, and she's appeared in all 41 games for the Lynx this season, helping shoulder the load when Collier was out. Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, hitting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc, and setting the tone with her energy and enthusiasm.

All WNBA Second Team

Aliyah Boston: It's been a rough and disappointing season for the Fever — the DeWanna Bonner signing was a spectacular flameout and Caitlin Clark was only available for 13 games. But Boston has been a reliable force on the interior, averaging 15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. She often seemed hesitant last season as she adjusted to Clark's ball-dominant presence on offense, but she's recovered her form this year and the future is still very bright.

Nneka Ogwumike: At 34-years-old and in her 14th season, Ogwumike is as productive as ever. She averaged 18.3 points per game this season, her most since 2017, and continued her evolution to the perimeter — hitting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc and doubling her attempts per game over last season, which was her previous career high. She's not the same player she used to be but, as her game changes and adapts, she continues finding ways to impact winning.

Dearica Hamby: The Sparks will likely miss the playoffs, but Hamby has still been incredible this season. She's on track to appear in every single game for the third consecutive season, and is averaging career-highs in both scoring and field goal percentage. Hamby averaged 18.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game and her evolution from super sub to hyperefficient offensive fulcrum has been incredible to watch.

Sabrina Ionescu: This has been a rough year for Ionescu in many ways, as the Liberty have struggled to navigate a slew of injuries. She's averaging more points per game than ever, but her shooting percentages are hovering around 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc. Still, she's helped keep the Liberty's heads above water and, despite her inefficiency, there are few backcourt players who exert as much pressure on the defense as she does.

Kelsey Plum: It's tough to put two players from the Sparks on here, when they probably won't make the playoffs. But Plum has been fantastic this season, and gets the nod over Kelsey Mitchell, Paige Bueckers, Jackie Young, Skylar Diggins and more. She averaged 19.9 points, 5.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game and fully inhabited her role as the leader of this team.