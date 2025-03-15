2025 Australian Grand Prix: When and how to watch F1 in North America

The 2025 F1 season gets underway from Melbourne, Australia this weekend, the first time the country has hosted the sport’s opening race since 2019.

But the altered schedule means a late night for F1 fans in the United States (which will be the norm for the season’s first three opening races in Australia, China and Japan), while other places will be getting up quite early in the morning to watch.

Here’s when and how to tune in for the Australian Grand Prix across North America.

Where can you watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

All 2025 F1 sessions will be on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+.

You can also subscribe to F1 TV for all sessions, including F2 and F3 sessions, for $84.99 per year. However, a seven-day free trial is included, so you can try it if you want to catch the Australian Grand Prix.

When can you watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

The season opener will follow a traditional weekend schedule. The session’s in local time begin on Friday/Saturday/Sunday, but the days vary in North America. Below is the full schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

PRACTICE 3 (ESPN+ and Disney+)

Eastern Time: FRIDAY at 9:30 p.m.

Central Time: FRIDAY at 8:30 p.m.

Mountain Time: FRIDAY at 7:30 p.m.

Pacific Time: FRIDAY at 6:30 p.m.

Alaskan Time: FRIDAY at 5:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Time: FRIDAY at 3:30 p.m.

QUALIFYING (ESPNU)

Eastern Time: SATURDAY at 1 a.m.

Central Time: SATURDAY at 12 a.m.

Mountain Time: FRIDAY at 11 p.m.

Pacific Time: FRIDAY at 10 p.m.

Alaskan Time: FRIDAY at 9 p.m.

Hawaiian Time: FRIDAY at 7 p.m.

RACE (ESPN)

Eastern Time: SUNDAY at 12 a.m.

Central Time: SATURDAY at 11 p.m.

Mountain Time: SATURDAY at 10 p.m.

Pacific Time: SATURDAY at 9 p.m.

Alaskan Time: SATURDAY at 8 p.m.

Hawaiian Time: SATURDAY at 6 p.m.

What's next in F1 after the Australian Grand Prix?

The Chinese Grand Prix is one weeks out, with the race on Sunday, March 23. It'll be an even later night for U.S. F1 fans -- lights out on the East Coast is at 3 a.m.