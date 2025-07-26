2025 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris aims for three-in-a-row Sunday, Albon shocks the field

With just a nine-point deficit in the drivers' championship, Lando Norris has his eye on breaking through in Belgium. Norris took pole for the Belgian Grand Prix, beating teammate Oscar Piastri by just under a second. Norris now has the chance to go for three consecutive victories. If Norris were to win, and Piastri finishes second, it will be just a two-point gap at the top.

Here are some key storylines from Saturday at Spa.

Hulkenberg hits Stroll, Aston Martin has a disaster day

Before the action could even really get going, a bizarre moment on pit lane, where Nico Hulkenberg drove into Lance Stroll.

At the green light, Stroll and Hulkenberg have the slowest collision ever 💥



New front wing for Nico before he's even got out on track #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/jc0iENFM68 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2025

Aston Martin showed some pace in practice, but that he since disappeared, with the two cars occupying the back row of the grid.

Hamilton's horrifying weekend continues

As Q1 wrapped, it looked like Lewis Hamilton has survived. But seconds later, the news came down that he had violated track limits coming up the hill. His previous time was only good for P16, and his day was done.

Lewis Hamilton has his last lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 4 👀#F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/wgFsXqRvpV — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2025

Hamilton was completely downtrodden in the interview pen after being eliminated in the first qualifying session for both the sprint and the grand prix.

Hamilton now falls to 4-9 behind Charles Leclerc in qualifying head-to-head for 2025.

Tsunoda has his best Red Bull quali effort

In a brutal season for Yuki Tsunoda, Spa offered a bit of solace.

Tsunoda got into Q3 for the first time since Miami, and rewarded his team and new boss Laurent Mekies -- a P7. That's his best qualifying effort since joining Red Bull, a bit under four tenths behind Verstappen.

Tsunoda is still chasing his season-opening qualifying effort of a P5, although that was in a Racing Bulls. Tsunoda's final qualifying lap found him just a few hundreths above Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson behind him.

Norris' momentum continues on

Saturday's sprint showed that P1 is not always where you want to be at Spa, but nonetheless, Norris has heated up coming into the summer.

Despite finishing behind Piastri in the sprint, the net loss was just a single point.

With back-to-back wins under his wing, Norris is in position to take the championship lead if he wins and Piastri finishes third or worse — although it doesn't seem like anyone is really in the realm of the McLarens this weekend.

Meanwhile, Piastri did not say a single word on the radio after completing his final qualifying lap.

Surprise drive of the day: Alex Albon

While broadcast cameras were wrapping up and showing replays, they didn't even bother to consider that Alex Albon was still on a lap. We didn't even see a moment of his lap, and only heard Martin Brundle say "Alex Albon!" as his name jumped to an incredible P5 on the leaderboard coming out of a Verstappen replay.

It's Albon's best of 2025, and second-best in a Williams (P4 at the 2023 Dutch GP).

2025 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results