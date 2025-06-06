2025 Belmont Stakes start time, location, TV info and how to watch live

The third leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing will be underway this weekend. With the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes having been run, it all comes down to the Belmont Stakes. This year's running will be about who comes out on top between Journalism and Sovereignty. Journalism has 8-5 odds and won the Preakness. Sovereignty is 2-1 and won the Kentucky Derby.

While we will not have a Triple Crown winner this year because Sovereignty won the first leg of it and Journalism the second, it remains to be seen if either horse takes two of three. Then again, there could be a third horse who could emerge to take it all at the Belmont Stakes. If there is a third horse to watch, it may be Baeza who is coming in at 4-1 odds to win the race. What else do you need to know?

The 2025 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday, June 7 at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. For the second year in a row, the Belmont will be run at Saratoga due to a multi-million dollar renovation to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The last time the Belmont was held elsewhere besides at Elmont and Saratoga was at Aqueduct Race Track in Ozone Park from 1963-67.

Now that we have some information to start, let's unpack all the important info on how to watch it.

2025 Belmont Stakes start time

The 157th running of the Belmont Stakes will begin at precisely 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 7, 2025. It should be noted that the track itself in Saratoga is a bit shorter than what the Belmont usually runs at Elmont Park, so keep that in mind as well. Typically, we see the race run 1.5 miles or 12 furlongs, but due to the smaller infield track at Saratoga, we will naturally see fasters times this year.

Where is Belmont Stakes located?

As stated above, the Belmont Stakes is usually run at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Because of renovations to the race track in Elmont, this year's Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. This is the second year in a row the Belmont will be held at this location. It should be noted that the winner of this year's Belmont Stakes gets a purse of $2 million.

What TV channel can you watch the Belmont Stakes on?

The 2025 Belmont Stakes will be broadcasted on FOX. Early coverage of the race and the event itself will begin on FS1 at 10:30 a.m. ET. At precisely 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, it will switch back over to FOX. With post time being at 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday evening, be sure to have FOX on shortly before the top of the 7 o'clock hour in the Eastern Time Zone to not miss their year's running.

How else can you watch the Belmont Stakes live?

FOX has many streaming service partners, so you can watch the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes on places like fubo, Hulu and Sling TV. No matter what you use, you should be able to watch.