2025 CBI Bracket: Printable version, schedule and more

Can't get enough basketball in your life? If the NCAA Tournament and NIT aren't enough for you, the CBI is here to give you even more hoops in March Madness.

Every year, the leftovers from other tournament fields get the opportunity to extend their season by taking part in the College Basketball Invitational.

Last year, Seattle took the top prize. Who could win it this year? The field is set.

Printable CBI bracket

🚨🚨YOUR 2025 CBI BRACKET IS HERE 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/hTciyufBbz — Purple CBI (@CBITourney) March 16, 2025

To save or print the CBI bracket, go here then right click and select "save" or "print."

The CBI announced their official bracket, but it should be known that it might change. UC Riverside accepted a bid to play in the NIT, so their participation in the CBI doesn't look likely.

How to score your CBI bracket

Since the CBI has an unusual format, the easiest way to score a pool is 1-1-1-1. That means giving one point for each correct win regardless of round.

Alternatively, you can still go with a 1-2-3-4 or 1-2-4-8 scoring system. For the 1-2-3-4, you simply score correct picks in each round starting with one point in the first and rising to four points for the championship game. The 1-2-4-8 is similar but you'll multiply the point awards for each round by two, thus one point in the first round, two points in the second round and so on.

CBI Tournament schedule and key dates

The entirety of the CBI tournament will be played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

The first round of the CBI will take place on Saturday and Sunday Mar. 22 and 23, followed by quarterfinals on Monday, Mar. 24. The semifinals are on Tuesday, Mar. 25 and the championship game will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 26.

CBI Tournament structure and selection process

The CBI has existed since 2008. The tournament extends offers to teams that didn't make the NCAA Tournament or NIT. A field of up to 16 teams battle for four rounds to crown a CBI champion.

This year, there are only 12 teams participating. And even then, UC Riverside is double booked with the NIT.

The top four seeds will have a bye while the remaining eight teams will have to win to get to the quarterfinals.

How to watch the CBI live

CBI games will be broadcast on Flo Sports, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Past CBI champions