2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Race, qualifying and practice start times around the world

Welcome to the European leg of the Formula 1 schedule.

F1 is back at Imola this weekend to kick off a set of nine out of 10 races in Europe from now through September (the only exception being a quick pop over to Canada).

It will be the fifth installment of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix since Imola came back to the F1 slate in its pandemic-shortened 2020 season (the race was called off in 2023 due to flooding). It may well also be the final race at Imola for F1 for a bit, with anticipation that the incoming Madrid race could replace the second Italian GP in 2026.

The European leg means a lot of race weekends with the same session times, so you may be able to get into the swing of the schedule as the year goes on.

How to watch the Emilia Romagna GP: TV/streaming options in North America, Europe and Australia

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. This week, sprint qualifying will be on ESPN2, the sprint and qualifying are on ESPN while the grand prix airs on ABC.



In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

Are there any support races this weekend?

Yes, there is a full slate of F3 and F2 this weekend at Imola.

Practice and qualifying for both feeder series are Friday. The sprint F3 race is the earliest session of the day Saturday (4 a.m. ET), while the sprint race for F2 is between F1's final practice and qualifying (8:15 a.m.).

Sunday brings both feature races; F3 goes off at 2:30 a.m. ET and F2 is at 4 a.m. ET.

When to watch the Emilia Romagna GP: NORTH AMERICA (scroll right to see more)

Eastern Time (New York, NY) Central Time (Chicago, IL) Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ) Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA) Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m. FRIDAY

3:30 a.m. FRIDAY

1:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 a.m. FRIDAY

10 a.m. FRIDAY

9 a.m. FRIDAY

8 a.m. FRIDAY

7 a.m. FRIDAY

5 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. SATURDAY

4:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. SATURDAY

2:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

8 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

4 a.m. Race SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m. SUNDAY

6 a.m. SUNDAY

5 a.m. SUNDAY

3 a.m.

When to watch the Emilia Romagna GP: EUROPE

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. FRIDAY

2:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

4 p.m. FRIDAY

5 p.m. FRIDAY

6 p.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 p.m. SATURDAY

1:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

4 p.m. SATURDAY

5 p.m. Race SUNDAY

2 p.m. SUNDAY

3 p.m. SUNDAY

4 p.m.

When to watch the Emilia Romagna GP: AUSTRALIA

Perth, Australia (UTC +8) Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) Sydney, Australia (UTC +10) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 p.m. FRIDAY

9 p.m. FRIDAY

9:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 p.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. SATURDAY

1 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 p.m. SATURDAY

8 p.m. SATURDAY

8:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 p.m. SATURDAY

11:30 p.m. SUNDAY

12 a.m. Race SUNDAY

9 p.m. SUNDAY

10:30 p.m. SUNDAY

11 p.m.

NEXT RACE: Monaco Grand Prix (Sunday, May 25)