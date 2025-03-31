2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix: When and how to watch in the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America

Formula 1 returns for a triple-header that kicks off in Suzuka, Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix. After a sprint weekend in China, round three features a regular schedule with three practice sessions, qualifying and the grand prix.

Here's where you can watch all five sessions live, and when they will get going.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico. All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually.

When are the Japanese Grand Prix sessions?

North and South American fans will once again likely have to stay up to catch practices, qualifying and the race live.

NORTH AMERICA

Session Eastern Time (UTC -4) Central Time (UTC -5) Mountain Time (UTC -6) Pacific Time (UTC -7) Alaskan Time (UTC -8) Hawaiian Time (UTC-10) Full Practice 1 THURS. 10:30 p.m. THURS. 9:30 p.m. THURS. 8:30 p.m. THURS. 7:30 p.m. THURS 6:30 p.m. THURS. 4:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRI. 2 a.m. FRI. 1 a.m. FRI 12 a.m. THURS. 11 p.m. THURS. 10 p.m. THURS. 8 p.m. Full Practice 3 FRI. 10:30 p.m. FRI. 9:30 p.m. FRI. 8:30 p.m. FRI. 7:30 p.m. FRI 6:30 p.m. FRI. 4:30 p.m. Qualifying SAT. 2 a.m. SAT. 1 a.m. SAT. 12 a.m. FRI. 11 p.m. FRI. 10 p.m. FRI 8 p.m. Race SUN. 1 a.m. SUN. 12 a.m. SUN. 11 p.m. SUN. 10 p.m. SUN 9 p.m. SUN. 7 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA