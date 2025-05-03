2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Sprint race results and points as rain, late penalties wreak havoc

The infamous Florida rain delivered a hectic Miami sprint and a swapped McLaren result from what likely would've happened without a late safety car.

Lando Norris took the sprint win after a late crash kept Oscar Piastri from being able to reclaim his leading position from his teammate after the Aussie led from Turn 1 until he went to the pit for dry tires.

The sprint faced some delays due to poor visibility from rain that were severe enough that it caused Charles Leclerc to crash out before the official start.

Charles Leclerc hits the wall!! 😱



With rain falling heavily, Leclerc sustains heavy damage on his way to the grid after contact with the wall#F1 #F1Sprint #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/XGiaxPPuBq — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2025

After a red flag, Piastri overtook pole sitter Kimi Antonelli, putting the 18-year-old in the run off and dropping him back to fourth. Antonelli called for a penalty that did not come. The actual green flag running was entirely without additional rain, which led to drying track conditions in the closing laps, meaning the inter tires were overheating.

The crossover period led to a bit of chaos -- Carlos Sainz whacked the wall and left debris in the chicane, Verstappen was released right into the path of Antonelli in the pits, effectively ruining both of their sprints (Verstappen got a 10-second penalty) and then things were punctuated by Liam Lawson taking out Fernando Alonso, which meant the race ended under safety car.

Norris was able to catch Piastri in the crossover conditions, but Piastri got first dibs on pitting.

The Alonso crash happened while Norris was being released from his pit stop, meaning Piastri did not get back by Norris due to the reduced speeds. With no chance for a green flag restart, the win fell to Norris.

Although it was an awkward situation for Norris and McLaren, it is only a single point difference for a first and second-place finish in a sprint. Only the top eight get points in the sprint format.

Norris now sits nine points behind his teammate for the top spot in the standings. Alex Albon put together a stunning P4, but was hit with a post-race penalty that erased his points. Ollie Bearman was also bound for points for Haas, but he

Focus now shifts to Miami Grand Prix qualifying at 4 p.m. ET.

RESULTS: 2025 Miami Sprint + points earned

Position Driver Team Points gained/Cause for DNF 1 Lando Norris McLaren +8 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +7 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +6 4 George Russell Mercedes +5 5 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4 6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +3 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 9 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber - 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls - 11 Alex Albon Williams 10-second time penalty for safety car infringement 12 Esteban Ocon Haas - 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 5-second time penalty for causing a collision 14 Ollie Bearman Haas 5-second time penalty for an unsafe release 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber - 16 Jack Doohan Alpine - 17 Max Verstappen Red Bull 10-second time penalty for unsafe release 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF - Crash 19 Carlos Sainz Williams DNF - Crash 20 Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF - Crash (formation lap)

Driver Standings after F1 Miami Sprint