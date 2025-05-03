Fansided

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Sprint race results and points as rain, late penalties wreak havoc

Who took the eight points for P1?
ByKyle Kandetzki|
May 3, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (81) races against Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) during the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
May 3, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (81) races against Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) during the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The infamous Florida rain delivered a hectic Miami sprint and a swapped McLaren result from what likely would've happened without a late safety car.

Lando Norris took the sprint win after a late crash kept Oscar Piastri from being able to reclaim his leading position from his teammate after the Aussie led from Turn 1 until he went to the pit for dry tires.

The sprint faced some delays due to poor visibility from rain that were severe enough that it caused Charles Leclerc to crash out before the official start.

After a red flag, Piastri overtook pole sitter Kimi Antonelli, putting the 18-year-old in the run off and dropping him back to fourth. Antonelli called for a penalty that did not come. The actual green flag running was entirely without additional rain, which led to drying track conditions in the closing laps, meaning the inter tires were overheating.

The crossover period led to a bit of chaos -- Carlos Sainz whacked the wall and left debris in the chicane, Verstappen was released right into the path of Antonelli in the pits, effectively ruining both of their sprints (Verstappen got a 10-second penalty) and then things were punctuated by Liam Lawson taking out Fernando Alonso, which meant the race ended under safety car.

Norris was able to catch Piastri in the crossover conditions, but Piastri got first dibs on pitting.
The Alonso crash happened while Norris was being released from his pit stop, meaning Piastri did not get back by Norris due to the reduced speeds. With no chance for a green flag restart, the win fell to Norris.

Although it was an awkward situation for Norris and McLaren, it is only a single point difference for a first and second-place finish in a sprint. Only the top eight get points in the sprint format.

Norris now sits nine points behind his teammate for the top spot in the standings. Alex Albon put together a stunning P4, but was hit with a post-race penalty that erased his points. Ollie Bearman was also bound for points for Haas, but he

Focus now shifts to Miami Grand Prix qualifying at 4 p.m. ET.

RESULTS: 2025 Miami Sprint + points earned

Position

Driver

Team

Points gained/Cause for DNF

1

Lando Norris

McLaren

+8

2

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

+7

3

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

+6

4

George Russell

Mercedes

+5

5

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

+4

6

Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull

+3

7

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

+2

8

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

+1

9

Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber

-

10

Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls

-

11

Alex Albon

Williams

10-second time penalty for safety car infringement

12

Esteban Ocon

Haas

-

13

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

5-second time penalty for causing a collision

14

Ollie Bearman

Haas

5-second time penalty for an unsafe release

15

Gabriel Bortoleto

Sauber

-

16

Jack Doohan

Alpine

-

17

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

10-second time penalty for unsafe release

18

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

DNF - Crash

19

Carlos Sainz

Williams

DNF - Crash

20

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

DNF - Crash (formation lap)

Driver Standings after F1 Miami Sprint

Position

Driver

Points

1

Oscar Piastri

106

2

Lando Norris

97

3

Max Verstappen

87

4

George Russell

78

5

Charles Leclerc

47

6

Kimi Antonelli

40

7

Lewis Hamilton

37

8

Alex Albon

20

9

Esteban Ocon

14

10

Lance Stroll

14

11

Yuki Tsunoda

8

12

Pierre Gasly

7

13

Nico Hulkenberg

6

14

Ollie Bearman

6

15

Isack Hadjar

5

16

Carlos Sainz

5

17

Fernando Alonso

0

18

Liam Lawson

0

19

Jack Doohan

0

20

Gabriel Bortoleto

0

