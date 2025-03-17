2025 NBA Mock Draft with the bracket set and March Madness officially underway

The NCAA Tournament bracket is set, which means March Madness is officially upon us. It's the best time of year for basketball fans, even if you're only passing through the college hoops realm.

This year's tournament will feature several top NBA Draft prospects. Duke's Cooper Flagg continues to command the majority of headlines, but names like VJ Edgecombe, Jeremiah Fears, Jase Richardson, and Derik Queen figure to pick up plenty of steam in the weeks ahead.

It has been a chaotic college hoops season, just as it has been in the NBA. There has been a lot of talk about SEC dominance, but the slate is wiped clean now. Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky — they're all top seeds, but nobody is safe. March is a month of upsets, and there are plenty of under-the-radar prospects threatening to have their moment under the bright lights.

As always, we determined the order for our NBA mock draft with a lottery simulation on Tankathon. And boy, did the fake lotto gods deliver one heck of a result.

So, with the No. 1 overall pick, the Dallas Mavericks — yes, those Dallas Mavericks — are on the clock...

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

2025 NBA Mock Draft with the NCAA Tournament bracket set

A loud cackle escaped my mouth when our lottery simulation spit out Dallas with the No. 1 pick. The Mavs fanbase deserves this, but Nico Harrison does not. At a certain point, we need to accept the reality of the current situation in Dallas and talk about the Mavs as they are, not how they should've been.

That said, Cooper Flagg is obviously a huge boon. A potential lineup of Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Max Christie, Cooper Flagg, and Anthony Davis moves me deeply. This is one way for the Mavs to turn things around in a hurry. Flagg has all the defensive intangibles this Mavs front office covets and he's a legitimate offensive fulcrum at 6-foot-9, taking pressure off of Irving and Davis. The 18-year-old should render a star impact before long in the NBA.

Dylan Harper won't get a platform in March Madness, but the Rutgers point guard has done little to dissuade teams from considering him in the No. 2 spot. The Wizards are still in the early stages of a rebuild, looking for a foundational on-ball creator to construct their roster around. Harper fits the bill while offering unique versatility at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds.

His spot-up shooting has been hit or miss all season, but Harper has plenty of touch and strong instincts as a cutter, which should allow him to fit into a variety of personnel groups for Washington. When deployed as the primary ball-handler, Harper consistently gets two feet in the paint and displays tremendous playmaking instincts out of the pick-and-roll.

Zion Williamson won't let the Pelicans quit him. This team has more than enough talent to contend at full strength next season. Ace Bailey is a natural fit at 6-foot-10, supplying preternatural shot-making chops on the perimeter. He's not an advanced self-creator, but Bailey can get to his shot anywhere, at any time, so it's hard to get too caught up on his rudimentary handles.

Bailey's lack of passing and feel are valid concerns, but the Pelicans won't need him to run the offense. He can step into spot-up jumpers and attack seams in the defense while Zion and Dejounte Murray set the table. The less decision-making burden on Bailey's plate out of the gate, the better.

VJ Edgecombe has a strong case, starting as early as No. 2 in this draft. The Baylor freshman has been on an absolute tear of late, reliably sinking 3s while putting college defenses in the hurt locker with bursty drives to the rim. He's on another planet athletically; not many folks at the NCAA level can bottle up Edgecombe, even without great handles.

He's going to put consistent pressure on the rim and make strong decisions in the flow of the offense. Combine Edgecombe's well-rounded offense with elite defensive playmaking, and there's a clear path to NBA stardom. He's the foundational piece Brooklyn so desperately needs.

Isaiah Collier's playmaking has been a welcome boon of late, but Utah is basically starting from scratch. Upside should outweigh positional fit, and Jeremiah Fears immediately becomes the most promising prospect on the Jazz roster. There are plenty of guards in Utah, but none so complete as Fears, a dynamic jitterbug ball-handler with untapped upside in the playmaking department.

He's early in his developmental path, but Oklahoma has put as much on Fears' plate as humanly possible. There isn't another freshman, aside from maybe Cooper Flagg, who is asked to do so much on a nightly basis. Such a heavy burden comes with natural bumps in the road, but Fears has carried the Sooners to victory plenty of times. He's a handful to guard, with a dynamic first step, twitchy handles, and underrated physicality as a finisher.

Collin Murray-Boyles deserves more love. He's going to curry favor in front offices with strong analytics models, and while Charlotte doesn't necessarily fit that mold, he's a local product and an obvious fit. The Hornets need a sturdier defensive backbone, which Murray-Boyles can provide as a rangy 6-foot-7, 231-pound forward. He also adds some much-needed dynamism to the offense.

Much has been made of Murray-Boyles' limited shooting, but there's enough touch around the basket to promote long-term development as a shooter. Factor in all the things he does well — elite post scoring, crisp footwork as a driver, sharp passing instincts — and there's a wide-open path to two-way stardom for the young sophomore. He won't get a March Madness platform, but Murray-Boyles has made his case already.

OKC has the deepest roster in basketball and the most future picks, so Sam Presti can swing for the fences. There isn't a higher ceiling at this point in the draft (or really any point in the draft) than Khaman Maluach, who has emerged as a historically efficient play-finisher at Duke. The 7-foot-2 freshman carries immediate utility as a rim protector and lob threat, but there's plenty of untapped potential for OKC to mine.

Maluach has buried a few 3s for Duke this season and there's high school tape of him doing more on the perimeter. We shouldn't expect advanced handles or playmaking feel, but Maluach is a fluid athlete with potential to one day space the floor and wreak havoc on straight-line drives. A late bloomer, Maluach has all the physical tools a team could ask for. If the skill comes along, man, he's going to be special.

This is such a Raptors pick. Noa Essengue has come on strong of late as the best international prospect in the draft. He's a bit unpolished at 18 years old, but it hasn't stopped Essengue from producing at a high level in a tough pro league. A fluid mover at 6-foot-10, Essengue's instincts for cutting and slashing are mighty impressive. He finds ways to score and influence the game as a defender, even if he's far too upright as a ball-handler to project as more than an off-ball finisher out of the gate.

Toronto wants length and athleticism across the board. Essengue is going to crash the glass, clean up on easy finishes at the rim, and defend all over the floor. He's quick enough to contain guards at the point of attack and bouncy enough to provide some shot-blocking on the back line. He needs to bulk up, sure, but the upside in an NBA strength program is vast. Essengue will score primarily on dunks, cuts, and offensive rebounds out of the gate, but every now and then, he weaves through the defense on a drive in such a way that captivates the imagination.

San Antonio goes for the local product, selecting Garland, TX native Tre Johnson. It has been a remarkable freshman campaign for Johnson, who put the Longhorns on the March Madness bubble through sheer force of will. He might not be the most complete offensive talent in the draft, but he is probably the most dynamic scorer.

Johnson has been spraying tough jumpers all season with unfathomable ease. He's a proficient 3-point threat, whether he's sprinting off a screen or sticking a pull-up jumper from several steps behind the NBA line. Rim pressure has not been a steady part of Johnson's diet, but he's a quick, bubbly ball-handler with incredible footwork in the mid-range. His touch on floaters and runners is highly promising. If he tightens the screws on his handle and keeps passing more, San Antonio might have a new star in the backcourt next to De'Aaron Fox.

Portland is a lot closer than expected. Joe Cronin still has some tough decisions to make, primarily in the backcourt, but Scoot Henderson is starting to deliver on the hype as a top-3 pick. Deni Advija has emerged as quite the two-way force on the wing, while Donovan Clingan figures to render consistent All-Defense impact before long. The Blazers are feisty enough to start drafting for fit.

Kon Knueppel has spent his freshman season in Cooper Flagg's shadow at Duke, but these last couple games without Flagg have offered Knueppel a chance to make his case to NBA scouts, unimpeded. He's not going to defend at a high level, but Knueppel is a knockdown shooter and a high-feel secondary playmaker with all the intangibles a front office could desire. He'll fit right in, making life much easier on Portland's guards.

Chicago's roster is pretty much a blank slate. Nikola Vucevic has enjoyed a resurgent campaign, but he's 34 and plainly not part of the Bulls' future. Josh Giddey looks great right now, but I am skeptical of him doing much in a winning context. Patrick Williams, Coby White, and Lonzo Ball are fine role players, and Matas Buzelis feels like a real piece, but the Bulls don't have much of a direction. It's best player available.

Derik Queen continues to stuff the stat sheet for a competitive Maryland team. He could get a moment in the NCAA Tournament. NBA front offices will question his defensive fit at the next level, but Queen's quick hands and sharp instincts provide a solid baseline. The offense, meanwhile, is incredible. We should pump the breaks on 'Baby Jokic' comps, but Queen's perimeter touch, slashing, and playmaking at 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds makes it easy for the imagination to run wild.

Jase Richardson has been hiding in plain sight all season for Michigan State. Now he has been fully unleashed, though, just in time for a potentially deep run in March. Freshmen rarely break through under Tom Izzo, which only adds to Richardson's mystique. He ranks among the most efficient and impactful teenagers in the country, with a skill set that should translate quickly to the next level.

Miami would do well to ease Tyler Herro's burden and give Erik Spoelstra another viable self-creator in the halfcourt. Richardson made his bones early in the season on spot-up 3s, timely cuts, and smart connective passing, but now he is the Spartans' primary engine. He's a bursty driver with picturesque footwork and feather-soft touch, calmly knifing through defenses for off-angle finishes and arcing floaters.

Houston has a deep talent reservoir and is already a contender, so going for the plug-and-play complementary wing checks out. It has been an underwhelming season overall for the two-time reigning champs at UConn, but Liam McNeeley is consistently the best player on the floor. He's a knockdown shooter on the wing, but offers upside beyond his 3-and-D trappings with strong straight-line drives and the occasional pick-and-roll rep.

It remains to be seen how the defense holds up at the next level, but McNeeley's skill level and feel offer a high floor. He makes sharp passes in the flow of the offense and is always on the move. He exploits sleepy defenders off-ball, attacks decisively off the catch, and shoots more than enough 3s to take purchase in the Rockets rotation on day one.

Kasparas Jakucionis has been a mixed bag against conference competition, so the Illinois guard is a candidate to tumble a bit on draft night. There are serious defensive concerns and it remains to be seen how well Jakucionis creates advantages and separation against NBA defenders. Still, he's too good for Atlanta to pass up here.

Trae Young's future looks murkier by the day, but even if Atlanta stays the course, Jakucionis should find his way to consistent minutes. Unlike Dejounte Murray, for example, Jakucionis is a knockdown shooter with significant off-ball utility. He cuts, moves, and is comfortable playing a connective role. That said, Atlanta would be most interested in Jakucionis' ability to take pressure off of Young and give the Hawks a fresh dynamic in the halfcourt. He's a polished pick-and-roll creator with some of the best passing chops in the draft.

Orlando's dire backcourt situation has been exacerbated by the Jalen Suggs injury. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are certified studs, but the Magic need a viable point guard to set the table, hit a few 3s, and really tie this offense together. Kam Jones is an older prospect, but he's such an obvious fit with his shifty handles, dynamic shooting, and remarkable progress in the playmaking department. Jones' decision to return to Marquette as a senior was a source of debate early in the season, but he has gone from a fun bench spark plug to a legitimate offensive focal point. It paid off.

Asa Newell continues to put up monster stat lines for the tournament-bound Bulldogs. His skill set has been a tough nut for NBA scouts to crack, but at a certain point, production, youth, and athleticism wins the day. Newell isn't the most reliable shooter or an especially high-feel player, but he's dominant on the glass, impactful as a defender, and one heck of a play-finisher. If the 3s start to fall consistently, he's a nice foil to Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs frontcourt.

Ben Saraf has been highly productive for Germany's Ulm, emerging as arguably the best passer in the draft. There are understandable concerns about his scoring profile — he's not much of a pull-up shooter, especially out to the 3-point line — but Saraf gives the Wolves what they need in the backcourt. Another source of rim pressure and pick-and-roll creation would benefit Minnesota immensely, plus Saraf's whole skill set opens up if the 3s ever fall at a high rate.

Noah Penda continues to fly under the radar with Le Mans in France. He's not the flashiest talent, but OKC shouldn't mind taking a swing on a potential plug-and-play wing. At 6-foot-8, Penda ranks among the most impactful defenders in the draft. He's versatile and incredibly smart, with a knack for stifling ball-handlers with his strength or floating for steals on the back line. He won't create his own offense much, but he has some dribble-pass-shoot utility, which OKC always covets.

Egor Demin continues to get the benefit of the doubt in draft circles. Whether he deserves it remains to be seen, but NBA front offices tend to give an extra long leash to 6-foot-9 playmakers. The Russian 19-year-old fires some legitimately mesmerizing passes. Paired with VJ Edgecombe's relentless slashing, Demin should find a lengthy runway in Brooklyn, where he can connect dots as a passer while the scoring comes along on the back burner. Demin doesn't create separation easily and he's an inconsistent 3-point shooter, but if he can find ways to put points on the board, his archetype carries significant upside.

Thomas Sorber was a pleasant surprise for the Hoyas this season, quickly carving out his place among college basketball's most productive freshmen on both ends. The Pacers aren't committed to Myles Turner long-term, so targeting frontcourt reinforcements is a logical next step. Sorber can set wide screens, pass well on the short roll, and give Indy another skilled play-finisher with shooting upside next to Tyrese Haliburton.

Nique Clifford went on a preposterous run to win the Mountain West and put Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament. There are strong Josh Hart vibes here. Clifford fills the stat sheet on a nightly basis, hitting clutch 3s, crashing the glass at 6-foot-6, and supplying useful connective passing in the flow of the offense. He's a rangy defender, an explosive vertical athlete, and the sort of do-it-all role player Utah presently lacks.

Miami double dips in the backcourt, selecting Alabama freshman Labaron Philon. It has been an up and down freshman season for the 19-year-old, but he checks so many boxes at such a young age. His creativity on drives, his touch around the basket, and his consistent impact on defense should help Miami, one of the best player development programs in the NBA, look past a wobbly 3-point shot.

Carter Bryant spent most of his freshman season in a limited role for Arizona, but he fits a valuable NBA archetype and should earn first-round looks accordingly. For the Hawks, it's a natural fit. Bryant is a strong 6-foot-8 wing with a smooth 3-point stroke and the necessary wiggle to beat closeouts and create his own looks in the mid-range. Bryant has some impressive passes on tape and the defensive tools are considerable. With DeAndre Hunter in Cleveland, Bryant might have a spot next to Zaccharie Risacher on the wing long term.

Washington beefs up the frontcourt with Michigan's Danny Wolf, who makes for a fascinating fit next to Alex Sarr. The primary "concern" with Wolf is defense. He's not a great rim protector, which Sarr can compensate for. On the offensive end, Wolf has enjoyed one of the most surprising and unusual campaigns in recent memory. He is effectively a 7-foot point guard for the Wolverines, uncorking step-back 3s, handling out of pick-and-rolls, and slinging impressive live-dribble dimes. Both Wolf and Sarr, to varying extents, can beat closeouts on the perimeter and handle the rock fluidly. There's tremendous upside here.

Rasheer Fleming will need to overcome the natural bias against upperclassmen with limited on-ball utility, but he has a valuable skill set. The Nets, with four first-round picks, can't swing for upside every time. Fleming's defensive playmaking at 6-foot-9, combined with plenty of spot-up 3s and bouncy lob finishes, should give him a path to immediate minutes in a rebuild.

It has been an up and down season for Nolan Traore with France's Saint-Quentin. There are serious red flags in the scoring department, but he's a 6-foot-5 point guard with elite quickness and a prodigious playmaking profile. In terms of volume, there isn't a more productive passer in the draft. Traore will get downhill and set the table with aplomb, and he's a solid defensive prospect. Between him and Kam Jones, Orlando might just solve its backcourt issues.

Boogie Fland has missed the last couple months with a broken hand, but he's expected back in the lineup for Arkansas' March Madness run — a stunning turn of events. We probably shouldn't put too much stock into how a rusty Fland performs under pressure, unless he shows up and shows out. The freshman did plenty before the injury to earn first round consideration. The lack of rim pressure is a fair concern, but Fland's playmaking instincts and pull-up shooting offer a strong NBA foundation.

Johni Broome has been the best player in college basketball this season for No. 1 seed Auburn. His NBA outlook has always been a bit complicated, but Broome's production and impact are difficult to overlook. He's a skilled 6-foot-10 big with enough shooting touch, passing, and post acumen to carve out a role at the next level. He's a good Al Horford understudy.

Hugo Gonzalez has been buried in the Real Madrid rotation at times, but he has plenty of tape against lower levels of competition to get NBA scouts onboard. Gonzalez has made his name with an aggressive, hard-nosed mentality on defense. He's also a fearless slasher with the physicality and athleticism to develop into a dependable wing finisher, even if the 3s need to fall more consistently. The Clippers always need additional wing depth.

Phoenix has been searching for water in the desert at the center position. Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro just won't cut it long-term. Maxime Raynaud has been one of the best players in the ACC this season. Stanford won't get its shot in March, but the skillful 7-footer has done enough to earn first-round looks. He's not the sturdiest defensive prospect, but bigs with his 3-point shooting and face-up repertoire tend to carry water at the next level.

2025 NBA Mock Draft Second Round