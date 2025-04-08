2025 NBA Mock Draft post-NCAA Tournament: Walter Clayton Jr. explodes in title run

The NCAA Tournament came and went, and the Florida Gators are national champs for the third time in program history. Todd Golden has reached the mountaintop for the first time as head coach, transforming the Gators from a preseason afterthought into the peak of college basketball immortality.

Not a single prospect generated more buzz over the last month than Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. The former Iona transfer put on a scoring masterclass, right up until the final buzzer on Monday night. Houston held Clayton scoreless in the first half of the championship game with a concentrated defensive effort, but he scored 11 points to lead the second-half comeback and finished with seven assists. In the Final Four against No. 1 overall seed Auburn, he exploded for 34 points.

We also saw Cooper Flagg dominate right up until Duke's Final Four meltdown against Houston. Other Blue Devils prospects, such as Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor, also bolstered their cases with strong tournament runs.

Other notable risers include Texas Tech's JT Toppin, Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford, Colorado State's Nique Clifford, and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.

Let's dive into the new 2025 NBA Draft landscape, with the lottery order simulated using Tankathon.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy!

2025 NBA Mock Draft with NCAA Tournament in the rearview mirror

This is a tremendous fit for Cooper Flagg, the 18-year-old Wooden Award winner who put his claim on the No. 1 pick a long time ago. Duke's unfortunate Final Four meltdown doesn't take away from his all-around excellence. Very few players arrive at the NBA level as polished and dynamic as Flagg, and even fewer are still months away from their 19th birthday. He's an elite defensive complement to Alex Sarr and a new offensive lodestar for Washington's rebuild. Flagg scores proficiently at all three levels and has room still to grow as his frame fills out.

Toronto gets to play into its size and athleticism surplus with Dylan Harper, a 6-foot-6 point guard who can relieve some of the playmaking burden on Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. Toronto has plenty of pieces, but Harper has the upside of a genuinely transcendent lead guard with his pick-and-roll feel and unique strength as a finisher. He can defend all over the floor, set the table for Toronto's offense, and make life easier on Toronto's collection of secondary stars.

There are strong parallels between VJ Edgecombe and Portland's other recent top picks — Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, etc. The Blazers love moldable athleticism. Edgecombe is 6-foot-5 with a negligible wingspan, but he plays much bigger than his size thanks to nuclear hops, plus strength, and excellent lateral quick. He's one of the most disruptive defenders in the draft, giving Portland a strong backbone on that end with Donovan Clingan, Toumani Camara, and Deni Avdija. He should, in time, grow into a featured role on offense due to his elite first step, emerging jump shot, and solid passing feel.

New Orleans is so close to contention, if only Zion Williamson can stay healthy. The Pelicans have their share of legitimate on-ball fulcrums, so the goal is to put as much shooting and complementary skills around them. Ace Bailey needs to learn how to pass, straight up, but he's a singular shot-making talent at 6-foot-10. The Pelicans should allow him to focus on what he's good at without asking too much of him. Defensively, Bailey supplies some help-side shot-blocking and another versatile body next to Herb Jones, Yves Missi, and Dejounte Murray.

Kon Knueppel quietly helped his stock as much as anyone in the final month of the season. He operated in Cooper Flagg's spotlight, but the five-star freshman did plenty to stand out on his own. He upped his efficiency around the rim, hit countless big shots, and proved his mettle as a legitimate secondary creator. Utah's offense is rooted in constant motion and a high volume of 3s, which should play right to Knueppel's strengths.

LaMelo Ball's future has never been more uncertain, so there are a couple readings here. Either this is Charlotte fielding his replacement, or it's Charlotte finding another complement. And Jeremiah Fears should fulfill either function. He gives Charlotte a legitimate source of heliocentric creation in the halfcourt, so there's an option to pivot and rebuild around him. That said, Fears should also help LaMelo (and vice versa) as a running mate. He can get downhill and draw fouls at a high clip, something Ball struggles with. Whereas Fears needs time to get his 3-point shot on track, LaMelo can space the floor and spend more time as a connector.

Derik Queen won over fans everywhere with his running game-winner off the glass in Maryland's Round of 32 victory over Colorado State. That is just the peak of a season-long trend for Queen, however. He's an incredibly skilled big, with feather-soft touch out to the 3-point line and one of the most ambitious passing repertoires in the draft at 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds. OKC loves to play five out with skill at every position. Queen's strong driving and high-level playmaking flashes fit perfectly.

Brooklyn is basically starting from scratch, so going for the highest-upside prospect is the move. Khaman Maluach is 18 with impressive physical tools, standing 7-foot-2, 250 pounds with a 7-foot-6 wingspan. He needs to get better on the defensive glass, as Duke's Final Four collapse laid bare, but Maluach's elite finishing and sky-high ceiling as a rim protector are enough to warrant the investment. Don't be shocked when he's shooting 3s in a few years either.

The Spurs have their foundational pieces in Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, but this roster still lacks shooting in a big way. Thus arrives native Texan Tre Johnson, one of the most dynamic scoring guards in college basketball this season. At 6-foot-5, Johnson has the size and perimeter-oriented skill set to fit next to Fox in the backcourt long term. He shouldn't stand in Stephon Castle's way either. Johnson would benefit from more paint touches and a higher passing volume, but he's going to shoot the cover off the ball from day one.

There is perhaps an uncomfortable overlap between Jase Richardson and Reed Sheppard, but the Rockets are a deep contender that can afford to draft for talent and general NBA-readiness, rather than harping on "fit." Richardson is an ultra-efficient three-level scorer despite limited burst and a small frame. He didn't take on a featured role until late in the season for Michigan State, but his ability to oscillate between on and off-ball reps should facilitate a rapid NBA adjustment.

Miami could use another playmaker to elevate and complement Tyler Herro after the Jimmy Butler trade. Kasparas Jakucionis is one of the very best passers in the draft. He struggled with turnovers in conference play and the defense is a major red flag, but Miami patches over weaknesses better than most teams. Jakucionis is a talented shot-maker, whether it's spotting up or roping pull-up triples off his James Harden-esque stepback.

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina's 19-year-old sophomore, was overlooked this season on a bad team in college basketball's toughest conference. That should not be the case, though. Murray-Boyles is a whirlwind defensive presence with a strong offensive baseline, using his strong 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame to carve out finishes in the paint and pummel mismatches on the block. He needs to hit 3s eventually, but Murray-Boyles is a fluid driver and a heads-up passer. He does everything except shoot well. The Bulls should go for the best player available.

Dallas has a glaring hole in the backcourt after trading Luka Doncic. Kyrie Irving's status for next season is already murky, and there's not much support elsewhere on the roster. Egor Demin shined in BYU's Sweet 16 run and he checks a lot of boxes for the modern NBA as a 6-foot-9 playmaking wizard. There are significant defensive question marks, but Dallas — to Nico Harrison, um, "credit" — has built the perfect team to mask those flaws. Demin needs to prove that he can score against NBA defenses, but the size and passing is enough to pique Dallas' interest.

Noa Essengue is one of the youngest players on the board and he's contributing at a high level for Ulm in a competitive German league. He lacks the polish of others in this range, but Essengue is a tantilizing athlete at 6-foot-9. He scores primarily on backdoor cuts, lobs, or transition takes, but there's room for expansion. Essengue can slice through the lane with long, coordinated strides and there's enough touch to project him as a positive shooter long term. He's also a genuine force on defense. Atlanta pairs him next to Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson in the frontcourt with confidence.

The Spurs double up on shooting with Liam McNeeley, who joins fellow UConn alum Stephon Castle in San Antonio. McNeeley wasn't around for the Huskies' championship runs, but he was oftentimes their best player as a freshman. He doesn't offer the most explosive ceiling, but McNeeley's sturdy 6-foot-7 frame, elite off-ball shooting, and strong connective instincts make him a clean fit for a Spurs team hoping to contend next season.

Nique Clifford went on a heater to put Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament, and he was a Derik Queen buzzer-beater away from guiding the Rams to a Sweet 16 berth. Clifford touches all areas of the game. He's a springy 6-foot-5 wing, defending multiple positions at a high level and influencing the offense in varied ways, whether he's bombing spot-up 3s, attacking the lane with a dynamic first step, or slinging live-dribble passes to the open shooter. He fits what the Magic are trying to build.

Labaron Philon could return to Alabama for a sophomore run, where he'd incur a heftier workload in lieu of Mark Sears. For now, let's say he commits and does all the right things in the pre-draft cycle. He feels like one of the more under-appreciated prospects on the board, consistently getting into the teeth of the defense and scoring with floaters or touch shots. The 3s didn't fall often enough this season, but the indicators are solid. Plus, the craftiness and IQ pop for a 19-year-old. Minnesota needs more creators in the backcourt.

Brooklyn takes another upside swing with Carter Bryant, who flourished in a streamlined role for Arizona this season. He wasn't given much leeway on offense, but Bryant can get to his spots in the mid-range and leverage his strength for finishes at the rim. He's also a stout defender, offering the versatility teams crave at 6-foot-8. Brooklyn can give him the runway to explore his offense a bit more.

Noah Penda quietly ranks among the best defenders in the draft. A sturdy 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing, Penda gracefully covers ground on the backline and slides his feet on the perimeter. He's not an overly explosive athlete, but the instincts and length shine. He also has some dribble-pass-shoot equity on the other end. Miami's wing depth is a work in progress without Butler, so Penda should rocket up the depth chart quickly.

Will Riley came on strong late in the season for Illinois. He doesn't get to the rim much, but he's a fluid perimeter shot-maker at 6-foot-8. He will need to bulk up at the next level, but Riley's smooth shooting and hints of secondary playmaking give him a solid foundation to build upon. He occupies a similar vein as Kyshawn George, a Wizards first-round pick in 2024 that has born fruit.

In terms of pure volume, Nolan Traore is the top playmaker on the board. He passes early and often, kickstarting fast breaks with hit-ahead bullets or using his speed to collapse the defense before pinpointing his open shooters. The scoring profile is lacking, but Traore's size, athleticism, and IQ all pop, and OKC's whole offense is built around strong slashers who move the rock. Traore feels like a worthwhile project for the NBA's best team.

Isaiah Collier's promising rookie season doesn't really answer the overarching questions about Utah's backcourt. They need someone who can score and pass, which Ben Saraf does. He's the most creative pick-and-roll operator in this class, with herky-jerky handles and compelling mid-range scoring flashes. The 3s need work and Saraf's defensive projection is complicated, but he's slicing and dicing pro defenses in Germany as a teenager.

Walter Clayton Jr. won the NCAA Tournament, both literally and figuratively. The Gators' sharpshooting combo guard gained the most traction of any prospect. It's fair to poke holes in Clayton's court vision and defensive outlook at 6-foot-3, but he's a nutty shot-maker with crafty handles and a strong frame, which allows him to absorb contact on finishes at the rim. Orlando needs the backcourt help and 3-point shooting in a big way, and he was born 90 minutes from Disney World.

With Myles Turner's future in doubt, the Pacers add some frontcourt depth in Thomas Sorber. The Georgetown freshman quickly rocketed up draft boards before a foot injury ended his campaign prematurely. Sorber isn't the most efficient post scorer, but his footwork, agility, and touch are all mighty promising. Factor in strong defensive playmaking and real passing chops at 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, and Sorber brings a lot to Indy's rotation.

Asa Newell could end up in the lottery, but somebody's got to fall, right? The UGA 7-footer ranked among the most productive freshmen in the country this season. There are questions about what his actual skill set is — Newell scores primarily on lobs, cuts, and putbacks — but there's something to be said for leveraging your athleticism and knowing when and where to be on the floor. Newell plays extremely hard and gives the Hawks another frontcourt weapon to benefit from Trae Young's wizardry.

Tahaad Pettiford was another big winner of the NCAA Tournament. The Auburn freshman could justify a return to school, but even with his slight frame and the natural concern tied to score-first, 6-foot guards, Pettiford has a compelling first round case. The Nets' main backcourt pieces are all free agents this summer. Pettiford has a chance to work his way into a major role straight away on a rebuilding team. He's one of the most gifted shot-makers in the draft, blending a dynamic first step with itterbug handles and a quick-trigger pull-up .

Rasheer Fleming has flown under the radar at St. Joe's, but man, he is fun to watch. There aren't many better live-wire athletes in the draft. At 6-foot-9, the 20-year-old junior creates havoc on the defensive end and finds his way to finish in electrifying fashion on offense. He won't create much, but Fleming can space out to the 3-point line, attack on straight-line drives, or just out-leap folks for dunks and putbacks.

Boston's strategy of selecting established college stars and bringing them into an immediate winning environment has thus far paid off. Johni Broome was Cooper Flagg's strongest competition for the Wooden Award and he led Auburn right to the cusp of a championship game berth. Broome's limited size and athleticism in the frontcourt has been a point of contention in draft circles for a while, but the production has to win out. He's a smooth spot-up shooter, a balletic post scorer, and a real passing hub at the elbow.

Joan Beringer has been playing basketball for three years, so he's a true late-bloomer at 18 years old. There are positive and negative ways to read that, but he's worth the gamble in the first round. There is significant untapped potential once he's in an NBA strength development program with high-level spacing and creation to empower his best attributes. Phoenix needs to figure out the frontcourt rotation. Beringer can switch one through five or smother the paint defensively. He also offers a wide catch radius on lobs.

Bennett Stirtz and mid-major Drake captured everyone's hearts with an NCAA Tournament win over Missouri. There's a good chance he returns to school for a senior season at Iowa, following his head coach Ben McCollum to the Big Ten. That would give Stirtz a chance to boost his stock against much better competition. That said, he already has a first round case built around high-feel playmaking and potent pull-up shooting.

2025 NBA Mock Draft Second Round

Look, it's impossible to know how the second round will shake out at this point. With NIL and the transfer portal taking root in college basketball, a lot of these prospects will return to school for another season and make as much, if not more money than a second-round NBA contract.

That said, there is still an art to knowing when to make the professional leap. A lot of these dudes, such as UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg, Duke's Tyrese Proctor, and Texas Tech's JT Toppin, earned a lot of positive buzz in March. The depth of the 2025 NBA Draft class will probably suffer compared to years past, but multiple productive players should still emerge when all is said and done.