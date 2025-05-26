Fansided

2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket: Schedule, Regional hosts, format and more

Everything fans need to know about the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament bracket, schedule and more.
NCAA Division I Baseball Championship
NCAA Division I Baseball Championship | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

The college baseball season has come to a head, meaning we've arrived at the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament. Arguably, there isn't a better tournament or a more exciting format to determine a national champion than in college baseball. And the 2025 season offers us even more of an opportunity to witness that with the number of phenomenal teams in the mix trying to make it to Omaha for the College World Series.

LSU, a traditional powerhouse, has been the top team in college baseball this season but an argument could be made for Texas, Oregon, ACC Champion North Carolina, Oregon State and many more. Then there are teams that won't host Regionals but have a case to make some real noise, even if they don't have the nationwide brands of others. Teams like Dallas Baptist, Northeaster, UC Irvine and many more are all capable of making it to Omaha this season.

With the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket being revealed on Monday, May 26 and the tournament set to start soon, let's dive into everything fans need to know.

2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket: Regionals and seeding

Here's a look at the Regional brackets and everything seed for the teams. We start with the left side of the bracket and will note when we move to the right side of the bracket. (Note: Each National Seed is noted in parentheses)

Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Vanderbilt (1)

4 Wright State

2 Louisville

3 East Tennessee State

Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Southern Miss (16)

4 Columbia

2 Alabama

3 Miami

Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Florida State (9)

4 Bethune-Cookman

2 Northeastern

3 Mississippi State

Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Oregon State (8)

4 Saint Mary's

2 TCU

3 USC

Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 North Carolina (5)

4 Holy Cross

2 Oklahoma

3. Nebraska

Eugene Regional (Oregon)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Oregon (12)

4 Utah Valley

2 Arizona

3 Cal Poly

Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Coastal Carolina (13)

4 Fairfield

2 Florida

3 East Carolina

Auburn Regional (Auburn)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Auburn (4)

4 Central Connecticut

2 NC State

3 Stetson

Now, we move on to the right side of the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket.

Austin Regional (Texas)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Texas (2)

4 Houston Christian

2 UTSA

3 Kansas State

Los Angeles Regional (UCLA)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 UCLA (15)

4 Fresno State

2 UC Irvine

3 Arizona State

Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Ole Miss (10)

4 Murray State

2 Georgia Tech

3 Western Kentucky

Athens Regional (Georgia)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Georgia (7)

4 Binghamton

2 Duke

3 Oklahoma State

Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 LSU (6)

4 Little Rock

2 Dallas Baptist

3 Rhode Island

Clemson Regional (Clemson)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Clemson (11)

4 SC Upstate

2 West Virginia

3 Kentucky

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Tennessee (14)

4 Miami (OH)

2 Wake Forest

3 Cincinnati

Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)

Top Seeds

First Opponent

1 Arkansas (3)

4 North Dakota State

2 Kansas

3 Creighton

Regional Hosts and Top 16 national seeds

Host Team

Venue

Georgia Bulldogs (7-seed)

Foley Field (Athens, GA)

Auburn Tigers (4-seed)

Plainsman Park (Auburn, AL)

Texas Longhorns (2-seed)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin, TX)

LSU Tigers (6-seed)

Alex Box Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-seed)

Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, NC)

Clemson Tigers (11-seed)

Doug Kingsmore Stadium (Clemson, SC)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-seed)

Springs Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC)

Oregon State Beavers (8-seed)

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field (Corvallis, OR)

Oregon Ducks (12-seed)

PK Park (Eugene, OR)

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-seed)

Baum-Walker Stadium (Fayetteville, AR)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-seed)

Pete Taylor Park (Hattiesburg, MS)

Tennessee Volunteers (14-seed)

Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, TN)

UCLA Bruins (15-seed)

Jackie Robinson Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

Vanderbilt Commodores (1-seed)

Hawkins Field (Nashville, TN)

Ole Miss Rebels (10-seed)

Oxford-University Stadium (Oxford, MS)

Florida State Seminoles (9-seed)

Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium (Tallahassee, FL)

The Regional hosts for the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament were announced first, with 14 of the 16 hosts coming from power conferences. Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss, two programs that have been stellar with sustained success for a long time at this point. It's also of no shock to any college baseball fan that the SEC is highly represented in terms of the Regional hosts with eight programs from that conference hosting to start the tournament.

NCAA Baseball Tournament format: How Regionals and Super Regionals work

The NCAA Baseball Tournament is one of the most unique formats in sports. It starts with Regionals with 16 host teams, as listed above, hosting four-team brackets in a double-elimination format. The host team will be the No. 1 seed in each Regional and will play the No. 4 seed while the No. 2 and 3 seeds will play one another. The winners of those games will then face one another while the losers will then face off in a consolation game. The loser of the consolation game is eliminated from each Regional while the winner of the consolation game will face the loser of the winner's bracket game. The team that wins their first two games will face the winner of that game, but will have to be beaten twice to be eliminated.

Every winner of a Regional then advances to the Super Regionals, which are hosted by the highest overall seeds still remaining in the tournament. The Super Regionals are a best-of-three series beteween Regional winners and the winner of that series will give us the eight teams that will advance to Omaha and the College World Series.

In the College World Series, the eight teams are divided into two four-team brackets and the double-elimination format used in Regionals is then in play again. The winners of each bracket advance to the College World Series Final, another best-of-three series that will determine the national champion.

When is the College World Series in Omaha?

The 2025 College World Series will be played from June 13-23 with the Final series being played June 21-23, though it could end on June 22 if a team wins two games in a row to win the best-of-three series. While many fans love to watch as much of the NCAA Baseball Tournament action as possible, the College World Series is the main event with the vaunted trip to Omaha.

Full 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule

Here's a look at the full 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule with dates for the Regionals, Super Regionals and College World Series, as well as matchups.

NCAA Baseball Regionals schedule

The Regionals will take place May 30 to June 2 at campus host sites mentioned above.

Region

Higher Seed

Lower Seed

Date/Time/TV Channel

Chapel Hill

North Carolina (5)

Holy Cross

Fri. May 30, Noon ET (ACCN)

Conway

Florida

East Carolina

Fri. May 30, Noon ET (ESPN2)

Athens

Georgia (7)

Binghamton

Fri. May 30, Noon ET (SECN)

Clemson

West Virginia

Kentucky

Fri. May 30, Noon ET (ESPNU)

Knoxville

Wake Forest

Cincinnati

Fri. May 30, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Austin

Texas (2)

Houston Christian

Fri. May 30, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Nashville

Louisville

E Tennessee State

Fri. May 30, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Auburn

NC State

Stetson

Fri. May 30, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Fayetteville

Arkansas (3)

North Dakota State

Fri. May 30, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Hattiesburg

Alabama

Miami

Fri. May 30, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Tallahassee

Florida State (9)

Bethune-Cookman

Fri. May 30, 3 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Baton Rouge

LSU (6)

Little Rock

Fri. May 30, 3 p.m. ET (SECN)

Corvallis

TCU

USC

Fri. May 30, 3 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Eugene

Arizona

Cal Poly

Fri. May 30, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Oxford

Georgia Tech

Western Kentucky

Fri. May 30, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Los Angeles

UCLA (15)

Fresno State

Fri. May 30, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Chapel Hill

Oklahoma

Nebraska

Fri. May 30, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Nashville

Vanderbilt (1)

Wright State

Fri. May 30, 6 p.m. ET (SECN)

Clemson

Clemson (11)

SC Upstate

Fri. May 30, 6 p.m. ET (ACCN)

Conway

Coastal Carolina (13)

Fairfield

Fri. May 30, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Athens

Duke

Oklahoma State

Fri. May 30, 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Knoxville

Tennessee (14)

Miami (OH)

Fri. May 30, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Auburn

Auburn (4)

Central Connecticut

Fri. May 30, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Hattiesburg

Southern Miss (16)

Columbia

Fri. May 30, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Austin

UTSA

Kansas State

Fri. May 30, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Baton Rouge

Dallas Baptist

Rhode Island

Fri. May 30, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Tallahassee

Northeastern

Mississippi State

Fri. May 30, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Fayetteville

Kansas

Creighton

Fri. May 30, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Oxford

Ole Miss (10)

Murray State

Fri. May 30, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Corvallis

Oregon State (8)

Saint Mary's

Fri. May 30, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Eugene

Oregon (12)

Utah Valley

Fri. May 30, 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles

UC Irvine

Arizona State

Fri. May 30, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals schedule

NCAA Super Regionals will take place from June 6-9 at campus host sites based on the higher seeds.

Full matchups and schedule will be updated when made available.

College World Series schedule

The College World Series will take place from June 13-23 with the College World Series Final being played on June 21-23.

Full matchups and schedule will be updated when made available.

