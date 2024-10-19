2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Harold Fannin Jr.
Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is a versatile athlete who possesses a rare blend of athleticism, skills, and talent. His natural gift for route running and run blocking allows him to excel in a variety of situations including inline, out wide or at fullback.
The tight end finished the 2023 season strongly, with 27 receptions, 422 yards (15.6 yards per catch/84.4 yards per game), and four touchdowns in the final five games. In 2024, he has already surpassed these numbers in just six games, with 50 catches for 701 yards and five touchdowns.
He was an unranked prospect by ESPN and 247 Sports but had a 4-star ranking with On3. He received only one FBS offer, from Bowling Green, and he committed to the Eagles. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete is rising up NFL draft boards as people debate whether he will play tight end or fullback at the next level. That being said, he is currently the best tight end in the draft.
Harold Fannin Jr. NFL Draft Bio:
Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-4
Weight:
230 lbs
Class:
Junior
Position:
Tight End
Style:
Hybrid
Projected Draft Range:
Third Round
Grade:
First Round
Strengths:
Fannin Jr. displays good acceleration off the line of scrimmage, allowing him to eat up space quickly and reach the stem of the route. He can create separation at the breaks due to good change of direction (COD), lateral agility, burst, and ability to challenge defenders vertically.
He has good hand-eye coordination, strong hands, and body control to adjust mid-route, catch the ball away from his body, and high-point the football or win vs. contested catches. He has an extensive route tree, fluent route running, and consistently finds open space against zone coverage due to his ability to change direction quickly and leverage his awareness.
The tight end is a yards-after-catch threat due to his very good contact balance, good upfield burst post-catch, and lower body strength, which allows him to break through contact. Additionally, he is a willing blocker with strong leg drive, core strength, and good hand placement, which allows him to succeed at the point of attack.
Weaknesses:
He doesn't have many weaknesses, but one concern may be his size at the next level. In the NFL, he might struggle as a lighter in-line tight end, especially in blocking. Fannin shows inconsistent use of hands when fighting off press or being physical at the stem.
Summary:
Fannin Jr. has become the clear-cut TE1 in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a versatile prospect who can line up inline, out wide, at H-back, or fullback. Some scouts have mentioned that they prefer him as a fullback at the next level. He possesses an impressive skill set, excelling in fluent route running, competitive toughness, and proficient blocking. He demonstrates good hand-eye coordination, body control, and strong hands.
He has consistently progressed throughout his college career and is ready to take the next leap with his pro-bowl-caliber ceiling. His skill set will create mismatches in the slot as he attacks the seam, works underneath in the short passing game, or dominates in the intermediate routes.
He is a fluid mover, transitioning in and out of his routes, and is very effective with the ball in his hands. Although Fannin Jr. needs to improve his physicality at the top of his routes, he can easily develop this with some added muscle and work with his hands. With other significant needs, he's likely a second-round selection but is a first-round talent.
Harold Fannin Jr. potential NFL Draft Fits
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams
New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers