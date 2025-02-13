2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jaxson Dart
Jaxson Dart had an impressive senior campaign statistically, but remember, film and IQ trump stats and analytics. During his senior season at Ole Miss, he finished with career highs in completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, and QBR.
Upon graduating from high school, Dart was a consensus three-star recruit. He decided to commit to USC in 2020 over other options, including BYU, TCU, and UCLA. After the 2021 season, he transferred to Ole Miss, where he led with experience.
In 2024, he completed 276 of 398 passes (69.3 percent), throwing for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns and 495 yards. As a starter, he has a career record of 28 wins and 13 losses.
Let's dive into the analysis below.
Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-2
Weight:
225
Class:
Senior
Birthdate:
May. 13, 2003
Position:
Quarterback
Style:
Mobile Pocket Passer
Projected Draft Range:
Second Round
Grade:
Fourth Round
Strengths
Dart is a confident operator with experience in the quick game and attacking short to intermediate targets. He possesses solid touch to layer the football over second-level defenders. He also has a strong base with good pocket mobility and post-snap awareness to evade blitzers or pressure from the EDGE.
He has solid athletic ability that allows him to hurt you with his legs and dominate the RPO game. He has good competitive toughness and is a leader with the willingness to stand under pressure and take a hit.
Weaknesses
Dart is a slow and marginal processor of pre- and post-snap coverage and coverage rotations. He struggles with his progressions and often stares down his initial reads, which allows the secondary to quickly determine his intended path. He's comfortable in a one-read style offense.
He is hesitant with his releases, needing to see receivers open, which results in adequate anticipation across the middle and off breaks near the boundary. He has adequate arm strength, velocity, and ball placement, leading to a below-average deep ball.
Dart also has Inconsistent footwork, as he can have happy feet inside the pocket instead of taking a proper hitch or one- to three-step drop. His release point can be suspectable to knockdowns or errant throws.
Summary
He excels in the quick game, near the sideline or underneath. Dart has a strong foundational frame and the athletic ability to become a formidable competitor. His leadership and willingness are evident, but his mental processing is concerning for the next level.
His offense at Ole Miss minimizes pre-snap reads, focusing only on his first initial read. This may be why Dart often appears unsettled when the first read isn’t available and either forces the issues or tries to tuck and run. He needs to develop his processing, decision-making, and communication skills to become a true NFL quarterback.
Jaxson Dart potential NFL Draft Fits
Seattle Seahawks
New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
New York Giants