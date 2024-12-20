2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Landon Jackson
Jackson possesses the NFL frame desired for an explosive edge rusher who has some room to add mass. He shows a well-balanced ability to dominate both the run and passing games. He shows the strength, explosiveness, and motor necessary for success at the next level.
He was a consensus four-star recruit when he graduated from high school. He eventually chose to commit to LSU over other schools such as Alabama, Ohio State, and Oregon. After the 2021 season, he transferred to Arkansas, where he has significantly impacted his career and has risen to first-round conversations.
In 2024, he recorded 49 tackles (28 solo), 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His length is impressive, as are his strength and power to lock out offensive tackles effectively and consistently set the edge. Jackson has the mentality that teams like the Detroit Lions would love.
Landon Jackson NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-7
Weight:
280
Class:
Senior
Birthdate:
Jan. 2, 2003
Position:
EDGE
Style:
Balanced
Projected Draft Range:
Second Round
Grade:
First Round
Strengths
Jackson possesses underrated athletic ability, showcasing good contact balance, foot quickness, and upfield burst. As a dominant pass rusher in the 4-7 technique, he effectively utilizes his power, upfield burst, quickness, and hand placement. This combination allows him to engage and extend while generating power through his hips, effectively generating pressure into the pocket and on the quarterback, resulting in good play strength.
He possesses a strong lower body and demonstrates quickness that enables him to effectively utilize all three phases of pass rushing: bull rush, speed-to-power, and speed rush. His hand techniques are consistent, allowing him to execute rip, swim, or swipe moves to disengage from initial contact. He is capable of extending and lifting offensive linemen, which helps him read and shed blocks, allowing him to make plays in the backfield or at the line of scrimmage. He explodes off the line of scrimmage and shows the ability to pursue from the backside against the run, all while maintaining a high motor.
Weaknesses
Due to his height, his pad level can be adequate at times, resulting in a loss of power and strength. Jackson displays stiffness when moving lateral, often hindering his ability to change directions quickly. He can often get displaced on down blocks, due to his inability to prepare for contact, pad level and his positioning.
Summary
Landon Jackson possesses the physical attributes that NFL scouts and general managers want in an edge rusher. He shares similarities with Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, showcasing an explosive first step, effective and consistent hand usage, a high motor, and the ability to set the edge effectively. Not to mention his mentality.
His size and length make him a threat at every phase of the game, and he can play all downs. He can play between the 4-7 technique, demonstrating his scheme versatility as a prospect. However, improving his consistent pad level is essential, as it impacts his leverage and power against stronger offensive linemen. If he can refine this skill, it will elevate his game to the next level.
That said, Jackson's stiffness and recognition also need work as it can limit his effectiveness versus the run. Jackson has some of the highest potential in the draft off the defensive line and he improved over the course of 2024.
Landon Jackson Potential NFL Draft Fits:
Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
Las Vegas Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers