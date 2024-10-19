2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Nick Emmanwori
South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori is a 2025 NFL Draft-eligible safety who is 6-foot-3 and weighs almost 230 pounds. His elite frame makes him stand out on paper. In 2024, he has displayed his sideline-to-sideline ability, racking in 38 tackles (26 solo), two interceptions (one pick-six), and two pass breakups through six games.
Emmanwori was rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN, and 247 Sports in high school. He committed to South Carolina over Charlotte, Georgia Southern, and more, completely exceeding expectations.
His versatility has generated some excitement among NFL scouts. They are impressed by his ability to line up at safety, nickel, press, and inside the box. His combination of size, speed, physicality, and football IQ has garnered a lot of attention, and there is a possibility that he may be selected in the later part of the first round.
Nick Emmanwori NFL Draft Bio:
Listed
Height:
6-Foot-3
Weight:
230
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Feb. 7, 2004
Position:
Safety
Style:
Hybrid
Projected Draft Range:
Top 50
Grade:
First Round
Strengths:
Emmanwori possesses elite size and athleticism, from his foot speed to his ability to change direction. He has good foot quickness and fluidity when in coverage, enabling him to transition quickly. He showcases good pre-snap awareness and excels in man coverage, allowing him to line up against bigger wide receivers and tight ends. He displays good read-and-react ability, reading the quarterback’s eyes and diagnosing the play, arriving at the catch point quickly to force a PBU.
The Gamecocks product is a true run-support defender with good angles and physicality at the point of attack while staying square to consistently secure the tackle. Overall, Emmanwori demonstrates very good football IQ and ball skills, and he's durable.
Weaknesses:
He needs refinement in his footwork as his backpedal can become choppy, impacting his burst when reacting. His full-field vision appears to be limited, which minimizes his ability to function as a one-high, deep center zone safety.
Summary:
Overall, Nick Emmanwori is a physically imposing prospect due to his rare combination of size and athleticism. At the next level, he projects as a modern hybrid linebacker, similar to Ravens' Kyle Hamilton's playstyle.
His sideline-to-sideline motor consistently places him in a position to make a play on the football. His speed, quickness, and fluidity will enable him to succeed as a two-high safety and inside the box. His size and athleticism will allow him to be effective against tight ends, big X receivers (for example, Mike Evans), and running backs in space. As long as Emmanwori continues to develop his coverage skills, refine his footwork, and enhance his full-field vision, his growth potential is impressive.
Due to his versatile playing style, he is anticipated to be a high-ceiling early-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Emmanwori possesses the size, physicality, and motor skills that will pave the way for a lengthy and prosperous career.
Nick Emmanwori potential NFL Draft Fits:
