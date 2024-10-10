2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Shedeur Sanders
Since the announcement of Sanders' transfer back in December 2022, all eyes have been on him and his dad and head coach, Deion Sanders. Beforehand, the crew were dominating at Jackson State. Colorado and the 6-foot-2, 215-pound signal caller currently sit at 4-1 with a big test Saturday night against No. 18 Kansas State.
Sanders was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and 247 Sports in high school. He committed to Jackson State over schools like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and more. Due to his name, significant expectations were set on Sanders.
With his pre-snap vision and ball placement across the short-to-intermediate, he could help expand the field for an NFL team with a big need at quarterback. That being said, Sanders is not a first-round caliber, but his upside will allow teams to be comfortable taking him there.
Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Bio:
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Class: Senior
- Birthdate: Feb. 7, 2002
- Position: Quarterback
- Style: Pocket passer
- Projected draft range: Top 20
- Grade: Second round
Strengths:
When given the time, he can pick defenses apart in the short-to-intermediate range with good ball placement and processing ability. Sanders demonstrates good mechanics and footwork within the pocket with a strong and balanced base while stepping into his throws with good torque. He has very good arm strength that can hit all levels of the field.
He shows good processing of coverages and blitzes pre-snap and post-snap resulting in good decision-making within the pocket with very good poise. He also demonstrates impressive competitive toughness, showcasing the willingness to take shots downfield or into tight windows.
Weaknesses:
Sanders only has adequate athletic ability and will not evade high-end edge rushers at the next level despite the pre-snap recognition. He often drifts out of the pocket when feeling pressure instead of stepping up. Adequate anticipation when eyeing receivers off breaks can make him hesitant in his release, which is fairly slow. Sanders can hold onto the ball too long, resulting in multiple sacks throughout his career. There are also leadership concerns circulating around NFL front offices.
Summary:
Shedeur Sanders has a lot of upside and is one of the purest passers from the pocket in the 2025 NFL Draft. His ball placement gives his receivers across the field a consistent and catchable ball. His poise and short-to-intermediate dominance can put himself in a position to be successful along with his pre- and post-snap awareness.
His extensive college experience as a starter, along with high-pressure situations, makes him an attractive prospect. However, Sanders tends to hold onto the ball for too long compared to the NFL's average release time of 2.4 seconds. This could lead to more hits and possible injuries at the next level. Additionally, he needs to improve his anticipation; he seems more comfortable waiting for the target to be completely open instead of releasing the ball off the break. This results in hesitancy and a slow release, making him prone to turnovers.
Overall, Sanders is a natural pocket passer and performs best when given clean pockets. He can dissect defenses with his high football IQ and accuracy. He will need development over time as he is not an immediate impact prospect, which results in his second-round grade. Therefore, as a high-ceiling prospect, he is likely to be a first-round pick for an NFL team.
Shedeur Sanders potential NFL Draft Fits
- Seattle Seahawks
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants