2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Trey Amos

If you want a high-potential and versatile defensive back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Trey Amos is your guy. He excels in press coverage along with the IQ and fluidity to dominate in zone. His experience is extensive with his time at Louisiana, Alabama and finishing off at Ole Miss.

Amos was a consensus three-star recruit. He committed to Louisiana in 2019 over other options, including Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, and South Alabama. After the 2022 season, he transferred to Alabama. Then, in the following season, he transferred to Ole Miss.

In 2024, he recorded 50 tackles (39 solo), 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He finished his career with over 2,400 snaps, 122 tackles, 31 pass breakups, and four interceptions.

Trey Amos NFL Draft Bio

Measurable Metric Listed Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 195 Class: Senior Birthdate: Mar. 3, 2002 Position: Defensive Back Style: Press/Zone Projected Draft Range: Second Round Grade: First Round

I'd take Ole Miss DB Trey Amos in the 1st Round.



Pro Bowl potential. Excels in both press/zone coverage. Very good hip fluidity, allowing him to transition quickly. Has the recognition/COD to switch in zone effectively and stay inside on breaks.



2025 #NFL Draft Prospect pic.twitter.com/5vxeI7dhu9 — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) March 22, 2025

Strengths

He has good length that he utilizes to jam and can disrupt the release in press coverage. Amos displays very good hip fluidity, enabling quick transitions. He demonstrates good recognition and change of direction ability to effectively switch in zone coverage and stay inside the hip pocket off breaks. Off breaks, he's able to plant and burst effectively.

Amos showcases good foot quickness, body control and footwork needed to stay in phase with NFL routes and talent. These traits enable him to consistently reach the catch point, causing contests and pass breakups with the necessary physicality.

Weaknesses

He can be indecisive in off-coverage, often needing safety help over the top. He needs to become more consistent with his tackling in space and angles. Amos can be overly aggressive at times, but with discipline, it will enhance his potential at the next level.

Summary

Amos provides the length, fluidity, and physicality to be a day one impact defensive back who excels in multiple coverages. He has the IQ to play in more complex defenses. His skill set can effectively neutralize threats in the red zone and handle third-down passing situations.

His ball skills are notable due to his good read and react abilities, as he consistently keeps his eyes on the quarterback and backfield actions, positioning himself to make plays on the football. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams could be in play in the first round.

Trey Amos potential NFL Draft Fits