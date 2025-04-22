2025 NFL Draft start time, TV channels, dates, location, draft order and more

The 2025 NFL Draft is setting up to be one of the most compelling in recent memory. Every draft has its share of shocks, surprises, and so on. At the same time, it feels rare that there is a draft wherein we believe that we know what the No. 1 overall pick will be, but there is vast uncertainty after that. That's what we could see after Cam Ward comes off the board, though, as there are questions about.

This crop of prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft is a part of that. The consensus seems to be that this is a weak class in terms of elite talent but deep in terms of good talent. And that's before you throw prospects like Travis Hunter, perhaps the most unique draft prospect in history. How the league reacts to this class and what trades could be possible is going to be fascinating for fans to watch.

So let's get you ready for the festivities. We'll start with when you need to tune into the 2025 NFL Draft before we dive into more particulars that fans need to know such as the TV channel and broadcast information, the location and more.

When is the 2025 NFL Draft? Dates and start times

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET for the first round and the initial 32 picks of the draft. Rounds 2 and 3 will then take place on Friday, April 25 with a start time of 7 p.m. ET before we get into the final four rounds of the draft on Saturday, April 26. There is a matinee start to Day 3 of the draft with the broadcast beginning at Noon ET.

Round 1 of the 2025 draft will end at roughly 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, while Day 2 with the second and third rounds should conclude at about 11 p.m. ET on Friday. Come Saturday afternoon, the action should end and the draft overall come to a close with Mr. Irrelevant at about 7 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

The NFL Draft will be broadcast on both NFL Network and ESPN throughout all three days and seven rounds of the draft. That means streaming is also available via the NFL app, ESPN+ and Watch ESPN with login credentials to these services or a valid cable or satellite subscription.

While there isn't a true difference between NFL Network and ESPN's coverage of the 2025 draft, it is all about what fans enjoy more. ESPN will have the likes of Mel Kiper Jr. and Dan Orlovsky on the broadcast to provide analysis while Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and more will be the crew for NFL Network. You can't go wrong to get in-depth looks at every pick, but there are definitely options for football fans.

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft is being held in Green Bay, WI, hosted by the Packers this year. While Green Bay may not have the big city venue that previous hosts in recent years have had — places like Las Vegas and Detroit, among others — historic Lambeau Field is going to be an iconic venue as one of the Mecca-like destinations for NFL fans. It should create an entrancing environment around the draft and there will certainly be some Wisconsin flavor for the mix as well.

2025 NFL Draft order for Round 1

Here's a look at the full 2025 NFL Draft order and how the picks are expected to proceed in Round 1.

2025 NFL Draft Order Team 1. Tennessee Titans 2. Cleveland Browns 3. New York Giants 4. New England Patriots 5. Jacksonville Jaguars 6. Las Vegas Raiders 7. New York Jets 8. Carolina Panthers 9. New Orleans Saints 10. Chicago Bears 11. San Francisco 49ers 12. Dallas Cowboys 13. Miami Dolphins 14. Indianapolis Colts 15. Atlanta Falcons 16. Arizona Cardinals 17. Cincinnati Bengals 18. Seattle Seahawks 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20. Denver Broncos 21. Pittsburgh Steelers 22. Los Angeles Chargers 23. Green Bay Packers 24. Minnesota Vikings 25. Houston Texans 26. Los Angeles Rams 27. Baltimore Ravens 28. Detroit Lions 29. Washington Commanders 30. Buffalo Bills 31. Kansas City Chiefs 32. Philadelphia Eagles

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans as they turn the page from Will Levis. However, the real drama in the 2025 NFL Draft is set to come after that as there have been conflicting reports for months regarding the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants along with who will come off of the board between Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and perhaps some surprises.

Which prospects are attending the 2025 NFL Draft?

The NFL has made a concerted effort in recent years to try and cut down on the number of prospects invited to the draft, which has left us with only 17 players coming to the 2025 NFL Draft. Those players are the following.

Alabama IOL Tyler Booker

Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell

LSU OL Will Campbell

Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

Texas WR Matthew Golden

Michigan DL Mason Graham

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston

Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Michigan CB Will Johnson

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Georgia S Malaki Starks

Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

Miami QB Cam Ward

The notably omissions from this list are two of the quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. Sanders elected not to attend from the jump. Dart, meanwhile, initially accepted his invite but has since said he will not be in Green Bay for the draft, a change of course.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, though. Of the attendees for the 2025 draft, he's easily the prospect who is the least likely to be selected in the first round, so he could be having the awkward wait in the green room for his name to be called that lasts until Day 2.