NFL Mock Draft: 49ers 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

The San Francisco 49ers are determined to bounce back from last season's 6-11 finish but they need to add talent in the offseason to accomplish that goal. Unfortunately, GM John Lynch and his staff did not have much salary cap space to leverage in free agency. As a result, they must add instant starters in the 2025 NFL Draft to improve next year.

In particular, the Niners need to add help in the trenches. They are really short on talent up front outside of edge rushing star Nick Bosa. The team's options at defensive tackle are particularly alarming. No one should be surprised if San Francisco tries to add two defensive tackles in the draft to help boost their interior options.

On the offensive side of the ball, San Francisco can use help at both guard and tackle. Left tackle Trent Williams is getting long in the tooth so succession planning might be a prudent move by the team's front office. Adding another guard capable of opening holes for the team's run game would also be a wise acquisition. 49ers fans should keep a close watch on the following mock draft selections as players their favorite team will target in April.

Round 1, Pick 11 - EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)

Bosa is a star at one defensive end position whenever he's healthy enough to be on the field. His injury issues, coupled with the average nature of Yetur Gross-Matos' game, make targeting an edge rusher in Round 1 a logical plan for the 49ers' front office.

Some NFL teams are concerned with Mike Green's off-field issues but his athletic gifts are hard to ignore. The former Marshall standout has all of the burst and bend off the edge that make for a successful NFL pass rusher.

Green's aggressiveness does get him in trouble at times but that's something that should be improved with quality coaching at the next level. He also doesn't have the ideal length or strength to set the edge against the run. None of that will matter if he fulfills his full potential as a pass rusher.

The 49ers need to add more difference-makers up front if they're going to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Green's upside as a double-digit sack guy makes him a quality pickup in Round 1.

Round 2, Pick 43 - OL Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

Donovan Jackson isn't a plug-and-play starter but he has the upside to be a high quality starter at either tackle or guard. The 49ers can draft him in Round 2 and give him a chance to serve as Williams' understudy at left tackle.

The former Ohio State star has all of the measurables that teams covet in their offensive lineman. He measures in at 6-foot-4 with 33.5-inch arms. He hasn't figured out how to convert that powerful frame into production yet but it's easy to project growth in that area.

In college, Jackson did more leaning on opponents than really powering his way through them. If the 49ers can find a way to get 20% more out of him they could have a star on their hands. At worst, he'll be an average starter at a premium position that San Francisco can benefit from. At best, he can turn into a star left tackle by the time his rookie contract is through.

Round 3, Pick 75 - DL Vernon Broughton (Texas)

The 49ers' aforementioned need at defensive tackle can be remedied by drafting Vernon Broughton in Round 3. He still needs to develop as a run-stopper but his ability to knife into the opposing backfield will help him earn early playing time in the NFL.

Broughton has the frame to add weight at the next level which can help him improve his run defense. His first step is truly impressive for a man of his size. That's what will get him on the field early as a rookie and also gives him an opportunity to transition from a third-round pick to a high-quality starter.

Round 3, Pick 100 - DL JJ Pegues (Ole Miss)

The 49ers have an opportunity to take a big swing with their second third-round pick. JJ Pegues' questionable motor can drive scouts crazy but there's no denying his upside at the next level.

The Ole Miss coaching staff believed in Pegues talent so much that they deployed him as a short-yardage back in goal-line situations. He won't do that in the NFL, but it shows just how much athleticism he possesses when properly motivated.

The 49ers will hope he can come in and give their run defense an immediate boost. A modest improvement in his technique and an uptick in his motor could turn him into an above-average starter as a rookie.