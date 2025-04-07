2025 NFL Mock Draft: Baltimore Ravens 3-round projection after free agency

The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2025 season with one singular goal. It's Super Bowl or bust for Baltimore as long as Lamar Jackson continues to play like an MVP. The challenge for GM Eric DeCosta and his staff is to give his superstar players the sort of surrounding talent they need to survive the marathon that is the NFL season.

The offense is in good hands with Jackson as the controls. The return of Derrick Henry at running back makes the attack almost impossible to stop. Baltimore could look to add some talent and depth up front to give their skill players the room they need to operate.

The team's defense could use some attention via some shrewd draft picks. Finding a top-flight edge rusher would do wonders to change the complexion of the team's postseason prospects. Bringing in another starting outside cornerback could also be of prime interest to the team's front office.

Ravens fans who are interested to know what their team might do in April's draft should pay close attention to the following three-round mock.

Round 1, Pick 27: EDGE James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee)

James Pearce Jr. entered the pre-draft process as a potential top-10 pick but his stock is all over the board at the moment. Some mocks even have the dynamic Tennessee edge rusher falling out of Round 1 altogether.

The Ravens are one team that should have a strong interest in making sure that doesn't happen. If he's still on the board when they make the No. 27 pick they should give him a long look. His pure speed on the perimeter would give their front seven an extra dimension they currently lack.

The team will need to get comfortable with Pearce during interviews if they're going to roll the dice on him in Day One. Baltimore is a franchise that values its culture. They also are a group that believes they can take in an impressionable player and mold him into their ideal player.

The Ravens might choose to go with a bigger edge rusher at this spot but if they want to add speed, they can't do any better than landing Pearce Jr. with their first pick.

Round 2, Pick 59: CB Darien Porter (Iowa State)

The Ravens feel good about 2024 first-rounder Nate Wiggins at one of their starting cornerback spots but they need to upgrade the options at their other outside spot. Landing another elite athlete like Darien Porter in Round 2 would give their secondary some much-needed balance.

The former Iowa State star solidified his draft stock at the combine by running a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. That backed up what scouts saw from him on film. Porter has good speed and excellent length. His technique will need work to help understand the intricacies of NFL offenses but he has all the physical tools required to develop into an above-average starter.

Porter will also appeal to the higher-ups in Baltimore because of his special teams play. He blocked multiple kicks in college and can add value as a rookie by operating as a gunner. That skill gives him a chance to join a Super Bowl contender like the Ravens in Round 2.

Round 3, Pick 91: OL Charles Grant (William & Mary)

Baltimore could go into next season with their current offensive line options but adding a potentially superior option at guard would make a lot of sense. Charles Grant has the body type and athleticism to play either guard or tackle at the pro level.

It might take him some time to make the jump from William & Mary to the NFL but the Ravens can afford to wait. His foot speed should attract the attention of Baltimore's coaches as the draft approaches. They love offensive linemen who can get to the second level and Grant has that sort of potential.

Some Ravens fans might prefer to see their team opt for a lineman who is more pro ready at this stage of the draft but Grant's upside is too much to ignore. He's just the sort of mid-round pick that could turn into a high level starter for Baltimore during his rookie contract.