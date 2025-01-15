2025 NFL Mock Draft, Edwards 3.0: Trenches dominate, Travis Hunter slips and Jalen Milroe to the AFC North?
Throughout the 2024 College Football Playoff and bowl games, plenty of prospects have made significant impressions on NFL front offices. Edge rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State stamped himself as a likely top five pick with a dominant run in his final few games as a Nittany Lion.
Several players, including Cam Skattebo, TreVeyon Henderson, Will Howard and Derrick Harmon are rising up draft boards in recent weeks. A few other big named like Carson Beck, Drew Allar and Evan Stewart have announced they will return for another college season since our last mock draft was released.
You could probably predict the top five prospects to be selected: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Mason Graham and Abdul Carter. But the NFL Draft is forever unpredictable. Here's what we're thinking as the Draft slowly approaches.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Some rumors suggest that the Titans have a strong interest in Cam Ward, and we still have him at the top slot.
However, there are whispers that the team could consider alternatives, such as selecting a wide receiver, defensive back or offensive lineman.
Ward's arm is widely thought of as the best in the draft. He showcases a rocket arm with very good velocity on his throws, allowing him to hit tight windows effectively.
2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Carter has emerged as one of the biggest risers in college football this season, recently drawing comparisons to another former Penn State player, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. Carter is a high-motor edge rusher with a significant presence in the passing and running games. A perfect pairing for Myles Garrett.
3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
If Sanders is here, this pick is a no-brainer for New York. Quarterback is the Giants most pressing need, and Daboll and Schoen are under significant pressure to get this pick right. Sanders is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the class and would start instantly.
4. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado
The Patriots have a team filled with significant needs, including offensive line, defensive back and wide receiver. By selecting Hunter, the Patriots address two significant needs: a wide receiver and a defensive back. Hunter would immediately become their primary offensive weapon. Additionally, the team needs help on defense, and selecting Hunter would enhance their secondary too. He's a rare talent that New England shouldn't pass up.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Jaguars have a significant need for several positions on the defensive side of the ball, particularly for a top-tier cornerback. Johnson stands out in this regard, as he excels at preventing separation off the line and downfield. His good instincts, fluidity and body control contribute to his effectiveness in defending wide receivers.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
With the quarterbacks out of the picture, Jeanty is the best player available and running back is one of the biggest needs for the Raiders. Jeanty displays great vision and explosiveness as he accelerates upfield after planting his foot. He also showed elite contact balance and often broke huge runs after first contact.
7. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
With Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson potentially on the move, the Jets will need a future playmaker. McMillan is a true X receiver with impressive length, a wide catch radius, and the ability to excel in contested situations, creating consistent mismatches. He bears a striking resemblance to future Hall-of- Famer Mike Evans.
8. Carolina Panthers - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Panthers should select the best player available here. Luckily, they need multiple positions, including interior defensive linemen. Graham is stout against combos, down and base blocks. He will also create pressure from the interior. Graham has gotten some comparisons to Quinnen Williams, which would be a great outcome for the Panthers.
9. New Orleans Saints - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Saints need to enhance their pass rush. Scourton is a versatile defensive lineman skilled at playing in various techniques, ranging from positions 3 to 7. His unique blend of size, athleticism and strength as an edge rusher sets him apart, allowing him to utilize a diverse array of pass-rush moves effectively.
10. Chicago Bears - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
It's clear the Bears need offensive linemen and Campbell has the potential to be their franchise left tackle. Campbell can also move inside due to his lack of length but good athletic ability. He demonstrates a strong anchor and good initial quickness off the line, helping him excel in the running and passing game.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Aireontae Ersery will likely rise during the pre-draft process. He brings versatility, playing both guard and tackle. He shows good initial quickness off the snap and effectively establishes inside leverage. In theory, he could be Trent Williams' long-term replacement.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
I have a first-round grade on Hampton out of North Carolina. Jeanty is off the board, and the Cowboys still need that workhorse running back — Hampton gives them that. Good pre-snap awareness of the defensive front alignment allows him to quickly read what's in front of him and attack running lanes with good burst.
13. Miami Dolphins - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Adding Starks alongside Jalen Ramsey would benefit Miami's secondary greatly. He possesses a high football IQ and demonstrated good awareness and reaction skills at UGA. Starks responds quickly to plays, making him a strong candidate for a top 10 prospect. Miami getting him at No. 13 would be a win.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Colts missed out on a generational tight end prospect in 2024, but they will not make that same mistake in 2025 by grabbing Tyler Warren here. Warren displays great hand-eye coordination, body control, ball tracking and strong hands for adjusting mid-route, catching contested passes, high-pointing the football and tracking over-the-shoulder throws.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Last spring, the Falcons missed the opportunity to select an edge rusher, but this time they address that need by choosing Mykel Williams from Georgia, who is an ideal fit on the edge for Atlanta. They had one of the lowest pass-rush grades in the NFL among edge rushers, and Williams will help that instantly.
16. Arizona Cardinals - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Pearce Jr. possesses high potential, which could be unlocked in Arizona. Like Dallas Turner, Pearce plays on the edge; however, he also has the versatility to play as an off-ball linebacker or drop back into coverage when necessary. Arizona shouldn't pass on him here.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Barron is a skilled ball hawk, and the Bengals lack this quality in their defense. He could rotate throughout the secondary. Their defense allowed 30 passing touchdowns, fourth-most in the league. Shoring up corner should help with that.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Walker joins the Seahawks after making a strong impression in 2024. The Seahawks are performing well and would love to acquire a disruptive presence like Walker, who can play off the EDGE or as an off-ball linebacker. He would fit perfectly under Mike Macdonald's scheme in Seattle.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
In this mock, the Buccaneers once again acquire the physical and athletic pass rusher they have been seeking in the fast-rising Shemar Stewart. At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, he plays much lighter than his size suggests. Stewart is athletic, laterally quick and a fluid mover with incredible tenacity on the field. Add in his impressive physical attributes, which allow him to play both inside and outside, and he's a great fit for Tampa.
20. Denver Broncos - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Luther Burden would be an excellent addition to Denver's passing attack. He offers an explosive target capable of stretching the field and creating separation. He poses a significant threat after the catch too, and can be positioned anywhere on the field. Drew Lock would be thankful.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Jalen Milroe in the first round? After the Georgia game, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone. However, Milroe's second half of the season was concerning and unimpressive. In most of my mock drafts, I've had the Steelers selecting a wide receiver, but that changed after Mike Tomlin's recent statement that quarterback mobility is "very" important to him moving forward.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Both Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey need another weapon. Loveland gives them that as he has the potential to excel as both a receiver and a blocker in open space at the next level, especially as he reunites with his former college head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
23. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Despite Revel's injury, he has the tools and potential to be an impact starter. Alexander, who plays on the boundary, has had injury issues and is showing a decline in performance. As a result, the Packers may consider drafting another defensive back in the first round.
24. Minnesota Vikings - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Although the Vikings' defense has been strong, especially against the pass, their run defense has struggled in the interior. Grant could provide the spark needed, serving as a 2-gap plug to create pressure within and stop the run.
25. Houston Texans - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Harmon has been a significant standout in his first seaso with Oregon, and has risen up the boards because of it. He can play both inside and outside on the defensive front and racked in 40-plus hurries thanks to his quickness off the line of scrimmage.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Jihaad Campbell hasn't been mentioned much as a potential first-round pick, but I believe he deserves more attention given his potential and the Rams' need for a linebacker. He demonstrates good pre-snap recognition and plays with a high motor when pursuing the football.
27. Washington Commanders - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Royals is a sleeper pick with first-round talent, which is evident in his game film. He would be a perfect fit alongside Scary Terry and Kingsbury's offense. He is among the top five wide receivers, similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown's playstyle. Royals showcases good hands, allowing him to catch passes away from his body and adjust mid-route. His good hand-eye coordination, strong hands and body control further enhance his skills.
28. Baltimore Ravens - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Banks has the size and skill set to play either tackle or guard. He’s athletic and strong, which enables him to handle both speed and power rushers. It's time for the Ravens to bolster and anchor their offensive line.
29. Buffalo Bills - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
The Bills a future young pass-rushing presence with high potential, such as Landon Jackson. He is a high-motor player who covers sideline to sideline and is a dominant pass rusher. Jackson demonstrates a good upfield burst, quickness, and effective hand placement to engage and extend against blockers.
30. Philadelphia Eagles - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
Savaiinaea showcases solid initial quickness off the snap and can quickly establish inside leverage. He would be an ideal fit for the Eagles' as they need younger talent to keep their franchise quarterback protected.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
It's time for the Chiefs to bring in a new offensive tackle to protect their soon-to-be 30-year-old franchise quarterback. Conerly is one of the most athletic tackles in the draft class and would fit perfectly into the Chiefs' scheme.
32. Detroit Lions - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Sawyer plays with a high motor, which allows him to penetrate, contain and create havoc off the edge. He'd create a great pairing with a healthy Aidan Hutchinson, as it could reduce double teams off Hutchinson and allow Detroit to pressure quarterbacks even more.