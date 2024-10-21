2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jets 7-round mock projection gives them real Aaron Rodgers replacement
The New York Jets have gotten off to a pretty horrific start to the season that nobody really saw coming. Aaron Rodgers has looked much worse than many imagined and it's caused the Jets to come out to a sputtering 2-5 start.
With this kind of play, it's hard to imagine that Rodgers would want to return in 2025, unless something completely turns their season around. With that said, the Jets will be forced to begin looking for their next franchise quarterback at the top of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Of course, if Rodgers comes back, the rookie would likely sit for a year, but it wouldn't hurt to bring in a top talent to prepare for the future. The Green Bay Packers did it with Jordan Love and that's paying off pretty well for them right now.
Round 1: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
The QB of the future for the Jets should be Quinn Ewers. With the Jets, at this rate, landing in the pick range of six to 13, Ewers is the best and most realistic option there. If New York has a chance to pick Travis Hunter or Will Johnson, this could change as those are two generational cover corners. But, if the top one or two QBs off the board, it's Ewers that makes the most sense here.
Ewers has sensational maturity and arm talent. He's not going to wow anybody with elite athleticism, but he has great touch and solid arm strength. He's proved his ability to read a defense and it should translate well to the next level.
Round 2: CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Shavon Revel Jr. out of East Carolina was one of my favorite sleeper prospects down the board of the first round. He was a consensus first-round pick, but he tore his ACL this college football season. Still, he has the size and frame of a true shutdown cornerback with the ability to back that statement up.
As long as everything looks to be solid in Revel's recovery from his knee injury, the Jets should take a chance on him in the mid-second round. He's a true first-round talent with the ability to grow into an elite cover corner. Pairing him next to Sauce Gardner would give New York two very big and fast cover corners.
Round 3: TE Luke Lachey, Iowa
Luke Lachey is an elite athlete at tight end. Standing at 6 foot 6 and running in the low 4.7s, Lachey has the opportunity to be a true intermediate threat in the NFL.
With this mock draft also insinuating that the Jets are taking a quarterback to begin their transition to a new era, they could add a sure-handed tight end as well. Adding Lachey would give Ewers two great wide receivers, Breece Hall at running back and a solid, young tight end out of Iowa.
Round 4: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
Daylen Everette looks to be another elite defensive back to emerge out of Georgia. Though he doesn't shine in any category on the field, he's overall a very well-rounded player. He helps against the run, tackles well and is a decent man-to-man corner.
But Everette has elite speed, expecting to run in the low to mid 4.3s at the combine this year. That trait alone is valuable in this day of NFL football, which is being taken over by speedy wideouts. If the Jets think that they can turn him into a solid outside cornerback, he would be the perfect addition to the depleted New York secondary.
Round 5: OT Ajani Cornelious, Oregon
When building an offense around a young quarterback like the Jets will be tasked with doing in the coming years, having a cornerstone offensive tackle is a huge piece of the puzzle. Ajani Cornelious out of Oregon has the size and speed to be an elite pass protector at the next level.
Cornelious allowed just 11 pressures during over 500 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, with 0 sacks being attributed to him. He has great length and size allowing for him to win the initial battle with edge rushers. He is lacking in some athleticism though.
Round 6: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
Matthew Golden is often overshadowed by his first-round caliber teammate, Isaiah Bond, but don't make any mistakes, Golden is a top talent as well.
He's an elite athlete with the ability to separate against any kind of coverage. He's a far different kind of receiver compared to Garrett Wilson or Davante Adams. Golden played at Texas with Ewers, which would add comfortability to both players' situations in the NFL. Adding Golden would give the Jets a true third wide receiver once Aaron Rodgers retires.
Round 6: K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
The Jets have the worst statistical kicker in the league with Greg Zuerlein kicking at a near 60 percent rate this season. He's 8 for 13 through seven regular season games. I'd expect the Jets to look to upgrade here during the season, but they will find their long-term replacement in the draft.
Ryan Fitzgerald, a senior out of Florida State, has been incredible this year. His career got off to a rocky start, causing some concerning numbers, but he's been better this year than ever. On the season, he's 9-for-10 on field goal attempts, 4-for-4 from 50+ yards including a long of 59 yards.
He has the leg to be an NFL kicker and he's now proving that he has the accuracy to back it up. Fitzgerald is worth a day 3 pick in the draft for a team like the Jets.