2025 NFL Mock Draft, Botch Job: How every team screws up its first-round pick

Even at a point when there is less than a month until the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, there is still a ton that’s unknown. We can predict with NFL Mock Draft projections with what we know and feel based on results from the NFL Combine, team needs, and now free agency and trades, but it’s still uncertain. Furthermore, there will still be shifts in prospect evaluation. The goal of every 2025 NFL Mock Draft at this point, however, is still ultimately to be right.

But what if it wasn’t — what if we looked at how things could go quite wrong for all 32 teams when they get on the clock for their first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

As always, in the spirit of the great Frank Reynolds, we’re going to botch it. This is the Botch Job 2025 NFL Mock Draft, where the goal is to make a poor decision for every team in the draft and then unpack some of the reasoning as to why it would be a mistake. Let’s get to botching with the Tennessee Titans on the clock with the first overall pick.

1. Tennessee Titans - EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)

There’s a legitimate chance that Abdul Carter winds up being the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class. In that capacity, the Tennessee Titans, especially in the wake of moving on from Harold Landry III this offseason, could do a lot worse than that. However, if a team doesn’t have a quarterback, they might as well be dead to rights in this league. Will Levis isn’t that guy and they don’t have anyone else in the building that fits the bill. Not taking a quarterback at No. 1 is the mistake they can’t afford to make.

2. Cleveland Browns - QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

Okay, so let’s unpack this a little bit. If things go as are currently expected and Tennessee uses the No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward, then I’d have no problem with the Cleveland Browns going after Shedeur Sanders here. If the Titans, however, make the Carter mistake at No. 1, then passing on Cam Ward for Sanders is a mistake. While I might be higher on Sanders than some, I still have Ward pretty clearly ahead of him, especially with his potential upside. Sanders could succeed in Cleveland, or he could be another name on that infamous jersey. Ward would be a risk more worth taking.

3. New York Giants - WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)

The New York Giants now have the island of misfit toys in their quarterback room with Russell WIlson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito manning the controls. You know what I’m sure about when it comes to that trio? None of them are the future of the G-Men at the position. If one of the two top QBs between Sanders and Ward is available, they have to take him. Travis Hunter is phenomenal but I worry that, in New York with this quarterback situation, I worry he’ll just be the next Saquon Barkley.

4. New England Patriots - OT Will Campbell (LSU)

Make no mistake, I fully endorse the New England Patriots focusing on the offensive line with the No. 4 pick. After landing Stefon Diggs, it simply makes the most sense to continue investing around the investment made in Drake Maye. At the same time, my concern level with Will Campbell continues to grow by the day. The short arms, some pedestrian workout times and some other risers make be believe there might be better tackle prospects than Campbell with a Top 5 pick.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - TE Tyler Warren (Penn State)

While Trent Baalke might no longer be around, I looked at the Jacksonville Jaguars and simply thought, what’s the wildest thing a new GM and a young, offensive-minded head coach could do with the No. 5 overall pick. Amid the departure of Evan Engram, I landed on taking Tyler Warren. I love the Penn State tight end as a prospect and do believe he could be something nice to have with Trevor Lawrence. Taking him at this spot, however, is far too rich for my blood.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - QB Cam Ward (Miami)

Maybe I’m off-base here, but I’ve completely moved on from the idea of the Las Vegas Raiders drafting a quarterback, even if Cam Ward were to be available. Geno Smith coming to down changes the math. While the Falcons are set up nicely with Michael Penix Jr. after drafting him following the Kirk Cousins signing, they are having to deal with more trouble because of that decision. Smith, Pete Carroll and the roster appear constructed to try and win now. They need more talent, though, and drafting a QB for the future doesn’t quite fit that bill.

7. New York Jets - QB Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)

There are likely on a handful of people higher on Jaxson Dart than I am at this point. I’m also a realistic human being, though, and in no way is the Ole Miss quarterback a Top 10 pick. That’s the biggest part of this mistake for the New York Jets. Slightly less important than that, though, I want to see this organization actually give Justin Fields a fair shake to be their quarterback for the future. If it works, they struck gold. If it doesn’t, then they are likely bad enough to be able to take a much more talented and high-upside quarterback in the 2026 draft.

8. Carolina Panthers - WR Matthew Golden (Texas)

Particularly with Bryce Young seemingly starting to come into his own at the end of last season, there aren’t a ton of ways the Carolina Panthers could go wrong with the No. 8 pick. And to add to that, I wouldn’t hate adding another weapon to the receiving corps. I’m not so sure that Matthew Golden is the right prospect to take up that mantle. Yes, he tore up the NFL Combine and had big moments at Texas. However, the production in college was a bit inconsistent and there is a long track record of that being a cause for concern. With a Top 10 selection, that’s a risk they can’t take.

9. New Orleans Saints - DL Mason Graham (Michigan)

Let’s be real, I’m going to have to do some mental gymnastics to call this a mistake for the New Orleans Saints. Mason Graham is a Top 5 (or maybe even Top 3) player in the 2025 NFL Draft class and he could be a defensive stud for the Saints for years to come. Having said that, my ideal vision for the Saints is to grab a player at a more premium position like offensive tackle or edge rusher than an interior defensive lineman, even one with the talent and impact of Graham in the middle.

10. Chicago Bears - WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

The hate seems like it might be going way, way too far with Tetairoa McMillan. He’s still my top wide receiver in this draft class and could be a real weapon. However, he shouldn’t be that for the Chicago Bears. With Keenan Allen gone via free agency, there’s a world wherein Ben Johnson and the Bears could look to get another receiver, especially after heavily addressing the O-line in free agency and on the trade market. That would be a miscalculation, though, much like taking Rome Odunze in the first round last year, which is another factor at play.

11. San Francisco 49ers - S Malaki Starks (Georgia)

Few NFL teams move to the beat of their own drum quite as relentlessly as the San Francisco 49ers. With the losses they’ve suffered in the secondary this offseason, it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest to see them look at a player with the talent of Malaki Starks and try to replenish that position group. However, with the investment the organization is set to make in Brock Purdy, that’s not the right move. The trenches need more help and are far more valuable for the Niners, so skipping on that for either side of the ball here isn’t good business.

12. Dallas Cowboys - RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

For quite a long time, this was the most popular pick in mock drafts, the Dallas Cowboys going with a first-round running back for the first time since Ezekiel Elliott to take Ashton Jeanty. Nowadays, it does seem like Jeanty could be off the board before Jerry Jones comes on the clock. In any case, though, if he’s there, the Cowboys should pass. Not only is this a deep running back class in the draft but Dallas has more pressing needs at receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and so on. Dallas fans should be upset if Jeanty or any other back is the team’s first-rounder.

13. Miami Dolphins - WR Luther Burden III (Missouri)

Death, taxes, and the Miami Dolphins not always doing what’s obvious. This team needs help on both the offensive and defensive lines if they want to have any chance at being a postseason club. Unfortunately, especially on the O-line, we’ve seen this regime often neglect that. Wouldn’t it be just like them as well to, instead of addressing those needs — the secondary can be included in that this offseason — take another offensive weapon? I’d actually love to see Luther Burden III in a Mike McDaniel offense, it’s ust not a wise selection for the Fins.

14. Indianapolis Colts - CB Jahdae Barron (Texas)

Earlier in the offseason, this would’ve been a home-run pick for the Indianapolis Colts given how needy they were in the secondary. Now, that’s less of a priority. I might be the world’s premier Jahdae Barron defender/supporter/etc., but this pick wouldn’t make a lot of sense for Indy. Yet, it seems like could be justified by then as further deepening the defensive backfield and adding more of a future at the positin. Barron could still work with the Colts, it would just be an initial misuse of resources.

15. Atlanta Falcons - OL Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)

We could start by saying that the Atlanta Falcons taking anything other than an edge rusher or a cornerback with the 15th overall pick would probably be a mistake. More specifically, though, the loss of star center Drew Dalman to Chicago in free agency could potentially open up a clearer path to such a mistake. Grey Zabel is awesome and has already gotten interior reps this offseason as he’ll likely transition from tackle. He could, at least in theory, help plug a hole (even with some shuffling) left by Dalman. That’s just a weird move at No. 15.

16. Arizona Cardinals - LB Jihaad Campbell (Alabama)

There isn’t an immediate need on the Arizona Cardinals for a linebacker. However, Jihaad Campbell, with his versatility as a converted edge rusher, could present a risk for the Cards — led by a defensive-minded coach in Jonathan Gannon, mind you — to fall into such a trap. We’ve seen it before with the likes of Zaven Collins and it could happen again. They’d be much better off pairing another edge rusher with Josh Sweat or addressing the offensive line. Campbell, however, isn’t the right guy.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee)

As the wheel continues to spin with Trey Hendrickson this offseason and his future with the Cincinnati Bengals remains somewhat uncertain, taking an edge rusher in the first round wouldn’t be a mistake. Taking the wrong edge rusher would be, though, and James Pearce Jr. might be that fit-wise. Cincy should be eyeing either an outright replacement for Hendrickson or someone who simply fits their mold, even with new DC Al Golden, and Pearce isn’t that player with a wiry frame and a need to put on more weight.

18. Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Mykel Williams (Georgia)

Mykel Williams is both fascinating and frustrating as a prospect. He has the tools to be more than he has been at times with the Georgia Bulldogs, particularly as a pass-rusher. Then you have the Seattle Seahawks, who could possibly use an impact edge rusher, but who are also pretty notorious for betting on traits — and even more notorious for doing so and not necessarily having it work out. Williams strikes me as that type of risk, one that I’d like to see Seattle get away from.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DL Kenneth Grant (Michigan)

With Jihaad Campbell off of the board well before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their selection (which feels like one of the most obvious first-round picks for me currently), their draft board opens up. On one hand, Kenneth Grant might be best player available at this point. On the other hand, he makes absolutely zero sense lining up next to Vita Vea on the defensive line. There are a lot of places Grant can be a stud, but Tampa might not be one of them sensibly.

20. Denver Broncos - EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)

Frankly, the mistake here is the idea that the Denver Broncos wouldn’t take another offensive piece to put around Bo Nix. That might be a little harsh, especially in the interest of making a strength stronger, but it’s also possible. While Sean Payton is an offensive guru, he could still look to keep the defense strong, even if it ultimately could put his young quarterback in a worse spot than he should be in, with the guise of protecting Nix with the other side of the ball.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)

Any team that takes Jalen Milroe in the first round would be making a mistake and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely candidates to do that. What’s crazy is that, after meeting with the QB at Alabama’s pro day, there’s a chance that Omar Khan and Pittsburgh could do this even if Jaxson Dart isn’t off the board. But Milroe is far too inadequate right now as a passer to even sit him behind Rodgers and use this valuable of draft capital on him.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - CB Will Johnson (Michigan)

Especially after seeing Jim Harbaugh go after a ton of guys who were high-end college recruits and college stars this offseason, my fear for the Los Angeles Chargers has become the head coach pushing to do something similar in the draft in the realm of familiarity. Will Johnson is a damn good football player and obviously was with Harbaugh at Michigan but cornerback should not be considered remotely the primary need for this Bolts team as they look to keep building.

23. Green Bay Packers - OT Armand Membou (Missouri)

There are wide receivers, cornerbacks, edge rushers and defensive linemen all left on the board for the Green Bay Packers as Brian Gutekunst comes on the clock. It would be a disservice to the franchise if they, instead, then looked to the offensive line. You can reason why that’d happen with a player like Armand Membou, someone who could come in and help stop some of the shuffling up front. At the same time, that doesn’t make complete sense when it comes to what the Packers need to keep contending in the loaded NFC North.

24. Minnesota Vikings - RB Omarion Hampton (North Carolina)

Re-signing Aaron Jones was just one part of a stellar offseason from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to build on the success the Minnesota Vikings enjoyed last season. However, there remains calls to lighten the workload for Jones and draft a running back. That may be less likely after adding Jordan Mason via trade but Omarion Hampton would be enticing for a longer-term play. It would also be a mistake given how little draft capital the Vikings have. They should be looking to maximize the picks they have, which ideally would mean trading back, but certainly doesn’t mean drafting a first-round running back.

25. Houston Texans - EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)

When I look at the Houston Texans on defense, there aren’t a ton of glaring holes. The offensive line is a different story after a perplexing offseason of moves in that regard. One thing that can be worrisome is a defensive-minded head coach having a bit too much control in a situation such as this, though, especially when a player like Jalon Walker becomes available. He’s a stud, no doubt, and DeMeco Ryans could probably deploy him beautifully. I’m not sure that’s enough to get the Texans over any kind of hump, unfortunately.

26. Los Angeles Rams - WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

As of right now, there isn’t an immediate need at receiver for the Los Angeles Rams after adding Davante Adams to offset moving on from Cooper Kupp. Having said that, Adams isn’t a spring chicken and Puka Nacua’s contract will be coming up relatively soon, which could lead to decision-making that finds Emeka Egbuka attractive. With needs in the secondary and on the offensive line, though, that would be a misguided approach for what the team needs in the 2025 draft.

27. Baltimore Ravens - CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)

Ronnie Stanley re-signing addressed a massive need for the Baltimore Ravens, one that likely opens the organization up to focus on the defense. Edge rusher could make sense but so too could cornerback. Taking Maxwell Hairston in this spot with some of the players still available, however, would be a whiff. The Kentucky product was blazing fast at the NFL Combine but he’s not as good of a cornerback as guys like Shavon Revel, Trey Amos and others who are still available. Hell, I’d even prefer Darien Porter if the Ravens really want a freak, but Hairston isn’t the right call.

28. Detroit Lions - OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)

There is a need to replenish and perhaps reshape the interior offensive line for the future of the Detroit Lions, no doubt. Kelvin Banks Jr. also happens to be a draft crush of mine, so it’s hard for me to say this would be an outright bad pick. For the Lions, it might just be, though. The depth on defense bit them in a big way in the playoffs this past season and it has to be addressed. There are talented players to do that still on the board (hello, Shemar Stewart!), so taking Banks in this spot is a wrong appropriation of value for this team specifically.

29. Washington Commanders - OG Tyler Booker (Alabama)

Point blank, I’m terrified that the Washington Commanders might actually do this. So much of the offseason has been about improving the personnel around Jayden Daniels when you look at Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil coming into the fold. Meanwhile, Dan Quinn is bringing back a lot of the band on defense, so upgrading guard with Tyler Booker could be in the cards. However, Quinn’s approach on defense shouldn’t be to ignore higher-end talent and that’s what they should be doing in this spot.

30. Buffalo Bills - WR Elic Ayomanor (Stanford)

It doesn’t seem like Amari Cooper is coming back to the Buffalo Bills for the upcoming season (though it does remain unclear where he’ll play), but that shouldn’t make wide receiver the primary need for the Bills, even with a player like Elic Ayomanor. I like the Stanford product’s game a lot as he produced despite spotty QB play but the Bills need to get younger and more explosive on defense and there are plenty of prospects still available who could’ve helped them do that.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - EDGE Shemar Stewart

Part of me actually really wants to like the possibility of Steve Spagnuolo getting to add Shemar Stewart to his chest of tools on the Kansas City Chiefs defense. I think this defense can get more impactful off the edge and Stewart has unreal potential. At the same time, if this isn’t an offensive tackle for the Chiefs in this spot with guys like Josh Simmons, Josh Conery Jr. and others still on the board, then it’s an absolute whiff from Brett Veach picking in this position.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - OT Josh Simmons

Howie Roseman has made it clear that the Philadelphia Eagles plans after suffering some pretty substantial losses in free agency is to keep building through the draft and rely on previous draft classes as well. To me, that should mean going after the defense but there’s also a world in which the Eagles look at the future of Lane Johnson and realize it might not be long before he hangs it up. Josh Simmons would be a natural replacement but, as Philly goes into a title defense season, I don’t think that’s the right play for them in this spot.