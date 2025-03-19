2025 NFL Mock Draft, 4.0: Post-free agency first wave prediction with Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter surprises

Prior to the start of free agency, every NFL mock draft is ultimately just talking about top prospects in the NFL Draft and which teams could use them. However, it's hard to be educated when you don't know how teams are going to spend. Once that happens, which it has this offseason now with the first wave of free agency taking most of the top available players off the board, things become much clearer for the draft and how things should go. So, we naturally have to fire up another 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Sure, we're still waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers is going to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, or a team of players in the field behind his local ayahuasca retreat. However, with Tee Higgins staying with the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Smith doing the same with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sam Darnold going to the Seattle Seahawks and Geno Smith the Las Vegas Raiders, and so much that's happened, we're starting to really see how things could stack up.

Things can still change, as they always do, in the 2025 NFL Draft. But after the first wave of free agency, let's dive into our latest NFL mock draft with full predictions for the first round. No one is trading first-round picks yet, so we're not going to either — perhaps we won't see a ton of movement. We will, however, see plenty of surprises in this latest projection.

1. Tennessee Titans - QB Cam Ward, Miami

I was never fully convinced the Tennessee Titans weren't looking at quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. The more time passes, the more that becomes obvious. Just on Tuesday, insider Josina Anderson reported that the Titans are exploring moving Will Levis. So let's roll out the red carpet in Nashville for Cam Ward. While there is still development to be had, there are worse ideas than betting on a high-end athlete who's proved people wrong since starting his college career at Incarnate Word, getting better and working every step of the way.

2. Cleveland Browns - EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Cleveland Browns fans have to be good about the fact that this isn't about picking Abdul Carter to replace Myles Garrett but, rather, to pair with their star pass-rusher. There's an argument to be made for quarterback here, to be sure. I'm still a believer that Kirk Cousins ends up in The Land when it's said and done, though, so getting a premier player like Carter who would immediately give the Browns an elite pass-rushing tandem is the better option, especially with some QB value on Day 2.

3. New York Giants - QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Whether the New York Giants end up with Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, the pick has to be Shedeur Sanders here if he's on the board. Rodgers might have two years at best left while Wilson's days as a bonafide winning quarterback might simply be behind him. Sanders has to clean up his pocket presence and get the ball out quicker but I believe that'll be fixed when he's not playing at Colorado. More importantly, though, getting a year to learn behind a vet may behoove him more than most to help fix some of those bad habits.

4. New England Patriots - OT Armand Membou, Missouri

Mike Vrabel's iteration of the New England Patriots have been aggressive in helping the defense in free agency, but Drake Maye and the offense have been left without many additions. While Travis Hunter could make sense, Vrabel's defensive-minded offseason thus far leads me to think the trenches are more likely. Armand Membou has been rising rapidly since the NFL Combine and for good reason. He put out phenomenal tape in 2024 but backed that up with incredible athleticism. He can be a mainstay in Foxborough for years to come in front of Maye.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Pats passing on Travis Hunter is the gain of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It still remains fascinating to consider which side of the ball Hunter will play on primarily but Liam Coen's team could use him at either spot. With the release of Christian Kirk, Hunter could slot in as a dangerous weapon alongside Brian Thomas Jr. for Trevor Lawrence, or he could also be the anchor of a secondary that needs a stud of his caliber. Hunter falling to the Jags is a blessing for them more than most other teams.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - DL Mason Graham, Michigan

Both ESPN expert Mel Kiper Jr. ($) and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah mocked Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders and the logic is there. With the Geno Smith trade, it's all but confirmed Pete Carroll is trying to win right away, something Jeanty would, in theory, help do. That being said, passing on Mason Graham would be a tough pill to swallow and I don't think they can do that. Pairing the Michigan disruptor with returning Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby up front could give the Raiders a trump card they might lack right now outside of Brock Bowers.

7. New York Jets - OL Will Campbell, LSU

Really, there aren't a lot of wrong ways the New York Jets could go with the No. 7 pick but I love the idea of this team going hard on the offensive line after someone like Will Campbell to put in front of Justin Fields as he comes over from Pittsburgh. The debate about Campbell's true NFL position given his lack of arm length remains crucial but he's been good enough at LSU to make me believe he's the type of player a team picks and figures that out in camp. He makes the Jets better, and that's the ultimate goal.

8. Carolina Panthers - EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia

While there have been several regime changes over this span, it does feel like few organizations are more willing to take a risk on an elite but high-end talent than the Carolina Panthers. Guys like Shaq Thompson and Jeremy Chinn fit that bill and Jalon Walker out of Georgia certainly does as well. He's not a pure pass rusher, though he's lethal with his burst off the edge, but he can be a passing-down pin-your-ears back guy while also playing off-ball LB and flooding downhill against the run to be a real force on the Carolina defense.

9. New Orleans Saints - TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Given the salary cap restraints (Re: Hell) that the New Orleans Saints are perpetually in, their guiding light should be to get good football players on the roster. In truly the simplest terms, I don't think they have enough of those. It's hard for me to look at the unreliability of their pass-catchers currently, though, and let Tyler Warren fall past them. With how they've been successful with Taysom Hill, I feel confident NOLA will know how to utilize the tight end's crazy versatility but also provide Derek Carr with a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency safety outlet down-to-down.

10. Chicago Bears - RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

The more I look at what Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears have done on the offensive line before the draft, the more I think they're eyeing Ashton Jeanty to headline the backfield behind Caleb Williams. The acquisitions of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman solidify this team's biggest weakness. While tackle is an option, the top two are off the board. Jeanty, meanwhile, could take a ton of pressure off Williams while he adapts to Johnson's offense and is more versatile than he gets credit for. He'll be a sneaky crucial addition that was once outside the box for Chicago.

11. San Francisco 49ers - CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

You could honestly put like nine different positions on a board and throw a dart if you're John Lynch and that's probably a need for the San Francisco 49ers after the offseason of losses this franchise has endured. Jahdae Barron continues to stand out for me, though. I loved his film and his Combine backed up that he's just a freaky good talent who can play above-average in zone or man concepts. Specifically with the loss of Charvarius Ward, Barron can come in to be the new anchor in the secondary.

12. Dallas Cowboys - WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The discourse about Tetairoa McMillan and his pro day 40 time got exhausting after like 40 minutes. I don't care if it was 4.48 or 4.55 seconds — I care that the Arizona star is a stud pass-catcher that the Dallas Cowboys absolutely need to put opposite CeeDee Lamb in this offense. McMillan may not be a burner, but he's plenty fast enough given his size and his quickness and agility at that size to make plays at the catch point and with the ball in his hands. Dak Prescott and Lamb reportedly tried to recruit Cooper Kupp unsuccessfully, but McMillan might be an even more sensible fit.

13. Miami Dolphins - S Malaki Starks, Georgia

It was likely for quite a while that the Miami Dolphins were going to lose star safety Jevon Holland in free agency and, sure enough, he's now on the Giants. While offensive line would always make more sense for Mike McDaniel's team, they've shown a complete unwillingness to go that route, so replacing Holland with a player of Malaki Starks' caliber is ultimately where I land. Starks is as versatile as they come, both in terms of what he can do and where he can line up. He's as good of a rookie replacement for Holland as you'll ever find.

14. Indianapolis Colts - TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

So much of what went wrong with the Indianapolis Colts offense last offseason was Anthony Richardson related. At the same time, it doesn't help that there isn't a true safety option in the offense either. Whether we get Richardson or newcomer Daniel Jones as QB1 in Indy, though, both would love to have Colston Loveland in the mix. Michigan's quarterback situation in 2024 and an injury didn't help Loveland but the tight end is a true weapon at all levels of the field for his position, but most importantly underneath and in the intermediate for the Colts.

15. Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

Put whatever edge rusher you want at the No. 15 pick to the Atlanta Falcons and I'll probably be okay with it. I've admittedly been rotating through them myself, though much of that is due to the fluctuating stock of these players. Mike Green seems to be someone holding serve around this range, though, and I have no qualms with giving him to Raheem Morris's team. Green led FBS in sacks last year at Marshall but then proved that wasn't all level of competition with a dominant Senior Bowl. He can be the pass-rushing force Atlanta fans have been starving for over the years.

16. Arizona Cardinals - CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Even before his season-ending injury, it's rightly been said that Michigan corner Will Johnson put up worse film in the 2024 season than he did in 2023. Despite that, this is far enough, especially with the Arizona Cardinals on the clock. Johnson is still a rangy cornerback who has put high-end cornerback film out there in his college career and has the makings of a potential star if he can go back and build off 2023. After addressing the defensive line quite well in free agency, Johnson makes perfect sense for Arizona.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are staying put on lucrative extensions with the Cincinnati Bengals but the future of Trey Hendrickson remains a question mark. Whether or not they retain, him, though, the retirement of Sam Hubbard and the general malaise of the Bengals defense says they could use a player like Donovan Ezeiruaku on that side of the ball no matter what. There were questions about how real his production this past season was with 14 sacks and 26 hurries but he more than acquitted himself at the Senior Bowl and to this point to lock him in as a first-rounder.

18. Seattle Seahawks - S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

There was already a ton to like about Nick Emmanwori prior to the NFL Combine. After all, his final season at South Carolina saw him come up with four interceptions and a 37.1 passer rating allowed when targeted while also improving greatly as a run defender. Then he went to Indianapolis and made people wonder if he's the most athletic robot ever created. Seattle has a way of landing on athletes of this caliber in their process, historically, and Emmanwori also helps shore up a secondary Mike Macdonald would surely love to get more help.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

As I've said before, few teams in the NFL value the linebacker position as much as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, specifically under Todd Bowles. While Lavonte David is back, they need some new blood in that position group and Jihaad Campbell fits the bill. He and David could be a dynamite duo of field generals in the middle of this defense while the rookie can come in and be a more explosive force with more versatility as a converted edge to give Bowles a new toy to help improve the D.

20. Denver Broncos - RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Given some of the limitations that the personnel of the Denver Broncos skill positions put on Bo Nix and Sean Payton last season, I'd be shocked if that wasn't addressed with the 20th pick. Instead of receiver, though, Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright has been pushing heavily that they're likely to look elsewhere. Running back Omarion Hampton, perhaps? Sean Payton loved a big running back with burst back with the Saints and the UNC product has that in droves. His presence will take a ton of pressure off Nix as the progression of the second-year quarterback continues.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Though we're taking the most exhaustingly circuitous route possible to get there, I think we ultimately get to see Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers this season. As we've already discussed, though, that's not a long-term plan. Jaxson Dart very well might be, however. Dart isn't like Ole Miss quarterbacks of old by my estimation. His ball placement and arm are simply better than his predecessors in Oxford and it seemed as if Lane Kiffin certainly put more on his plate too. He'll still need to pick up the nuances of the pro game, but he has the tools to be a viable and stable force under center for a Steelers franchise yearning for that following the Kenny Pickett whiff.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Matthew Golden, Texas

It's still mind-numbing to think that teams consistently passed on Ladd McConkey last season enough so that the Los Angeles Chargers could trade up in the early second round to get him. Unfortunately for Justin Herbert, they need more than just Big Badd Ladd. Matthew Golden may have put up a blistering time in the 40 at the combine, but he's more than that. He has the speed to be a downfield threat but showed at Texas he can simply be a winner at any level. That versatility paired with McConkey could really start to open up this passing offense to take the Bolts to the next level.

23. Green Bay Packers - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

We still haven't seen the Green Bay Packers do anything meaningful to address the concern levied most notably by running back Josh Jacobs at wide receiver. Even more surprisingly, it doesn't appear Brian Gutekunst was interested meaningfully in DK Metcalf, Davante Adams or Cooper Kupp this offseason. Emeka Egbuka might not be a WR1 per se, but he checks boxes as a player who can be more reliable than the current options as a set-it-and-forget-it type of pass-catcher that will be part of Jordan Love's core for years to come.

24. Minnesota Vikings - DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

After a masterful offseason from Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the team is sitting pretty and can probably afford to take best player available. That's Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant for me, a mammoth human at 339 pounds who can be a forceful nose tackle against the run but also bring more juice as a pass-rusher than many players at the position. He'd be an upgrade over Harrison Phillips but, at the same time, the Vikings may still be better off exploring trading back.

25. Houston Texans - OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

I'll say it: If the Houston Texans aren't using their first-round pick on an offensive tackle (or a lineman in general), then they are a candidate for the worst offseason in the NFL. Trading Laremy Tunsil and blowing up the offensive line was questionably guided at best. To remedy some of that destruction, they take Josh Simmons here. While injuries shortened his final year at Ohio State, Simmons has the size, length and movement ability to be an elite NFL tackle, which the Texans now need after trading a maybe-not-elite-but-definitely-well-above-average player like Tunsil away.

26. Los Angeles Rams - CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

No team gives me fits in terms of what they could do in the draft quite like the Los Angeles Rams, perhaps because they went so long without making a first-round pick. Maxwell Hairston likely made himself a first-rounder with a blazing 40 time at the combine, though, and the Rams need some help in the secondary. The Kentucky product was a good player throughout his college career but, when you throw in the physical traits he put on display in Indy, he's a great pickup now at No. 26.

27. Baltimore Ravens - OG Tyler Booker, Alabama

Retaining Ronnie Stanley in free agency is obviously clutch for the Baltimore Ravens but I also believe there's still quite a lot of room for improvement when it comes to the interior, specifically at left guard. Putting someone like Tyler Booker in front of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry would be perfect, though. He's a mauler with a mean streak, which is all I ever want from guards if we're being honest, but also a veteran with more than 2,000 snaps played at Alabama. He simply feels like the perfect Ravens type of draft pick.

28. Detroit Lions - EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

This might be my favorite pick in this latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft to the point where I might actually be upset if it doesn't happen now. I'm not reinventing the wheel saying that the Detroit Lions need more pass-rush depth. Duh. However, if there's any team that could get the most out of Shemar Stewart's ridiculous talent, it's Dan Campbell and the Lions — and that's beyond the A&M ties. Stewart is a freak of nature with his length, mass and explosiveness and Detroit pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson might just end up being unfair.

29. Washington Commanders - CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

After an impressive pair of trades that landed them a stalwart tackle in Laremy Tunsil and a nice complementary receiving option in Deebo Samuel, the Washington Commanders can now focus more heavily on the defense. Marshon Lattimore wasn't what Dan Quinn had hoped, surely, but Shavon Revel might be. The East Carolina corner is coming off of a season-ending injury but he has the long speed, length and overall skills to be a shutdown coverage player at the pro level.

30. Buffalo Bills - DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Even after adding Joey Bosa and hoping that he can stay healthy with a change of scenery, the Buffalo Bills defense simply needs to get more disruptive. While there are still some edges to clean up, Walter Nolen finally emerged as that type of presence in his final college season at Ole Miss, living up to his former No. 1 overall recruit pedigree. Nolen needs to find better balance in his rush but his explosiveness and power on the interior are game-changers alone.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Let me be clear that I would take Kelvin Banks Jr. a helluva lot higher than this but it seems like I'm higher on the Texas star than the NFL is. That's more than fine for the Kansas City Chiefs. I'm skeptical that the Jaylon Moore signing does anything to truly solidify the offensive line but Banks, who I believe can be great at either tackle or guard, gives Andy Reid and Co. a beautiful puzzle piece to slot in where he fits best, whether that's at left tackle or replacing Joe Thuney at guard.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Hey look — there's a Georgia prospect on the board with the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock. Oh, and that player happens to play the same position as Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat, who the Eagles lost to retirement and free agency, respectively, this offseason? Mykel Williams has insane length and nice burst off the edge, though he's much better as a run defender now than as a pass-rusher. Putting him in this heavy Philly rotation up front, especially with a guy like Bryce Huff in the building, would more than make that worth the 32nd pick and final selection of this mock draft.