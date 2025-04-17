The 2025 NFL Draft is just a week away, and our own Colton Edwards presents his final mock draft and predictions to you.

At first, there may have been two quarterbacks selected inside the top five and maybe even a third inside the top 10. Fast forward, it's now likely that we will only have one quarterback taken in the top five. The quarterback with uncertainty is Shedeur Sanders.

One thing we still know is that the first round is likely to focus on defense and trench-heavy selections, with skill players emerging in the second half of the first round and on Day Two.

Here is my final analysis of how the first round could unfold (With some trades) when the draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami

This is the obvious pick, and I believe everyone in the industry would be shocked if this isn't Ward to the Titans. Ward's arm talent is considered the best in the draft. He showcases a strong arm with very good velocity on his throws.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Most are thinking Abdul Carter here, but the Browns have a bigger need at wide receiver, along with some secondary help. The Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters he thinks Hunter will play on both sides of the ball at the next level. Plus, the quarterback they draft on day two will need someone to throw to.

3. Carolina Panthers (via NYG) - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

With Carter still available, the Panthers rush to trade for the number three pick, presenting the Giants with a deal they can't refuse. This provides the Panthers, who have urgent needs across the board, with a lethal edge rusher who has Pro Bowl potential.

Despite a bum shoulder, Abdul Carter #11 was everywhere in his final college game.



Not hard to see why he'll be a top-4 pick. pic.twitter.com/lhlI45MpEr — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 10, 2025

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, IOL, LSU

No matter what, I believe the Patriots should take someone off the offensive line here. They need protection for their young quarterback. Some believe Campbell can be successful at tackle despite concerns about his length and timing. I think his potential is even higher at guard. His athletic ability, anchor, and initial quickness off the line will help him excel.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jaguars have a significant need in the interior of their defense. Graham is stout against combos, down, and base blocks. He will also generate pressure from the interior with impressive lateral and initial quickness. This would be the ideal pick.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty to the Raiders continues to pick up steam and you shouldn't blame them. Jeanty is legit and his playstyle, contact balance, and ability to protect the quarterback are perfect for the Raiders and for aging Geno Smith.

Ashton Jeanty (RB1)



He is adept at moving fluidly and demonstrates the ability to excel in both zone and gap schemes. Very good post-snap vision to read first- and second-level defenders. Elite contact balance. THREAD (1/3)



Pro Comp: DeAngelo Williams



2025 #NFL Draft Prospect pic.twitter.com/FB0OB7qD5F — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) February 11, 2025

7. New York Jets - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Jets need an explosive playmaker who can attack all levels of the field and create opportunities for Justin Fields. Personally, this would be a perfect match between the quarterback and the pass catcher.

8. New York Giants (via CAR) - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With the Giants moving back a few spots, they still acquire a solid addition to the offensive line along with more draft capital to work with. After the combine, Daniel Jeremiah, NFL coaches, and scouts praised Membou's personality and athleticism. His quickness, body control, and explosion at the point of attack are impressive.

9. New Orleans Saints - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Most believe Jaxson Dart is the choice at nine for the Saints, but I think Kellen Moore prefers someone who can somewhat run an offense like a pro. Sanders obviously needs development, but he's more prepared to lead an NFL offense.

10. Chicago Bears - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

This is a stacked running back class, and Hampton would have been RB1 in many other classes. He recently visited with the Bears, and now that Jeanty is off the board, they go with the second-best. He displays good pre-snap awareness of the defensive front alignment, which lets him quickly read what's in front of him and attack running lanes with a good burst.

Don't overthink it; he's RB2 in this class.



Omarion Hampton's footwork and acceleration: pic.twitter.com/QV8Ve9uVcx — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) February 19, 2025

11. San Francisco 49ers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

This may be the highest Harmon has been selected in a mock, but I believe it's a good fit, and the 49ers have a huge hole in the interior. He can play both inside and outside on the defensive front and racked in 40-plus hurries due to his quickness off the line of scrimmage.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

McMillan's potential selection to the Cowboys is gaining momentum, and CeeDee Lamb could use some assistance. This selection provides the Cowboys with another red zone target who shares a playing style reminiscent of Mike Evans and Larry Fitzgerald.

13. Miami Dolphins - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Jalen Ramsey potentially being on the move leaves no consistent lockdown corner on the Dolphins roster. Drafting Johnson would immediately change that, as he is the best defensive back in the draft.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Colts would likely go tight end here, only if Tyler Warren was available, but he isn't. That leaves them in need of a linebacker and defensive backs. Walker from Georgia is an ideal fit, as he can play both roles (Off-Ball and EDGE) and has experience.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

I'm much higher on Scourton than the consensus (EDGE1). Now that he has returned to his Purdue weight, he becomes even more intriguing as a top 16 selection. He is a versatile edge rusher with experience across the defensive line. His unique blend of size, athleticism, and strength as an edge rusher sets him apart, allowing him to utilize a diverse array of pass-rush moves effectively.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Cardinals need a true leader and pro-bowl-caliber athlete at the linebacker spot. Jihaad Campbell fills the gap and will fit under Gannon's system. He demonstrates good pre-snap recognition and plays with a high motor when pursuing the football. Jeremiah compared him to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Jihaad Campbell does a lot well in coverage. Does a lot of communicating pre and post snap and pass.



On this play, he relates to #3 and when he breaks outside, he trails #2 vertical pic.twitter.com/KUY7LZ38UE — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 8, 2025

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

There's a possibility that the Bengals trade their star pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson, but decide to help him by acquiring a raw but promising edge rusher in Williams to complement Hendrickson. Williams is strong against the run and will apply pressure on the quarterback.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori is the best safety in the draft, providing the Colts with a versatile playmaker with elite athleticism. He can be positioned at safety, inside the box, or occasionally on the edge in blitzing situations. He brings back the reminiscence of former Seahawk Kam Chancellor.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron brings experience and the ability to excel in both zone and man coverage. Some believe he will be a dominant nickel cornerback in the NFL. Under Bowles's guidance, his potential will rise, and he will likely have a long career in the league.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Sean Payton mentioned adding a "Joker" type player to their offense. With Jeanty and Hampton off the board, Loveland provides the Broncos with that significant weapon. He has the potential to excel as both a receiver and a blocker in open space at the next level.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

There's been talk about who will be the third quarterback off the board, and Jalen Milroe has gained some momentum, especially with the Steelers.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart is an explosive playmaker off the edge His performance at the combine wowed scouts and elevated him into the top half of the first round. In this scenario, he slides a little bit and falls to the needy Chargers.

23. Green Bay Packers - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

I'm higher on Amos than most (CB3), and given the uncertainty surrounding Alexander's situation, Amos would be a good fit for Green Bay. He possesses very good length and uses it effectively to make an impact in press coverage and at the catch point, allowing him to extend for the football. He's also dominant in zone coverage.

Trey Amos (CB3)



True press/zone corner. Very good hip fluidity, allowing him to transition quickly. Has the recognition/COD to switch in zone effectively. Can Redirect. Has the IQ to play in more complex defenses.



2025 #NFL Draft Prospect pic.twitter.com/CcTOl54BjS — Colton Edwards (@coltonedwardsFB) April 2, 2025

24. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Vikings need help in the secondary, and pairing him with a great mentor in Harrison Smith would be beneficial. He possesses a high football IQ and demonstrated good awareness and reaction skills at Georgia.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Texans' top priority should be protecting their franchise quarterback, CJ Stroud. Given the lack of first-round talent in this draft class, they will likely choose another Buckeye to help protect Stroud.

26. Buffalo Bills (via LAR) - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

The Bills have loved Jackson throughout the draft process. He is a high-motor player who covers sideline to sideline and is a dominant pass rusher. Jackson demonstrates a good upfield burst, quickness, and effective hand placement to engage and extend against blockers.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Ravens need a new interior presence. Grant is more athletic than he looks and could provide the spark needed as a 2-gap plug to create pressure within and stop the run.

28. Detroit Lions - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel perfectly fits the Lions and Dan Campbell's mentality, and with the loss of Kevin Zeitler, they choose to go with versatile interior offensive linemen.

Grey Zabel is stamped on my board. Will likely be my iOL1 and a Top 20 overall prospect:



- 62 games played, with starts at LT, LG, RT

- Dominant Senior Bowl, elite athletic testing

- Mauler with fast feet, flexibility, fearsome hands

- Projectability at G and C pic.twitter.com/iHwJEu6vNg — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) April 3, 2025

29. Washington Commanders - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

If anyone takes a chance on Mike Green in the first round and ensures he remains on the right path to reach his potential, it's Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn. Green is explosive and electric off the edge.

30. Los Angeles Rams (via BUF) - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Schwesinger has begun generating first-round hype, and it's warranted. With Campbell off the board, the Rams are opting for the best player available at the linebacker position.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

I've had Aireontae Ersery in my first round of every mock draft. He's that good and is my top offensive tackle in this draft. He offers versatility by playing both guard and tackle positions. He demonstrates good initial quickness off the snap and effectively establishes inside leverage.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

This may be a shocker to some, but he's a legit, pro-caliber tight end who will be the successor to Dallas Goedert. He's a reliable third-down and red zone target for Jalen Hurts.