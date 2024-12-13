2025 NFL Mock Draft, Edwards 2.0: Raiders draft a Sanders, Jets land their future QB?
With the 2024 regular college football season completed, several prospects have made a significant impression on NFL front offices. Notably, Colorado's dynamic duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are capturing attention. Additionally, Cam Ward and Ashton Jeanty are expected to be top selections in the upcoming NFL Draft as well.
Are there any other "first-round talents" in the quarterback room? At the start of the 2024 season, you could have made arguments for Carson Beck from Georgia, Garrett Nussmeier from LSU, and others. Additionally, prospects like James Pearce Jr. and Harold Perkins Jr. have also seen their draft stock decline.
As it is still unclear where some teams will be selecting and what positions they will choose, we have an idea for the top 5. Let's dive into the mock draft below.
1. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
A recent viral video featured Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who is also the father of the Sanders brothers, telling Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pearce, "I need you to draft those Sanders boys." However, it’s implied that he doesn’t need to make that request, as Shedeur Sanders is considered a guaranteed selection for the Raiders with the number one pick.
2. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami
With Sanders no longer available, Ward is the clear choice for the Giants, as their greatest need is at the quarterback position. Ward arguably has the best arm talent in the draft. He displays a strong arm with very good velocity on his throws that allows him to hit tight windows. Additionally, he shows good improvisational skills and has a good understanding of the game.
3. New England Patriots - Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado
The Patriots' biggest need is offensive linemen, but they chose to draft the best player and athlete available in Hunter. His athleticism and endurance are unmatched. By selecting him, the Patriots address two significant needs: a wide receiver and a defensive back. Hunter would immediately become their primary offensive weapon. Additionally, the team needs help on defense, and selecting Hunter would enhance their secondary.
4. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Bryce Young is starting to showcase flashes of his potential after sitting out for a couple of weeks. Pairing him with a much-needed playmaker like Air McMillan would greatly benefit the offense. McMillan is a true X receiver with an imposing length, a wide catch radius, and the ability to win in contested situations, which creates consistent mismatches. He bears a striking resemblance to future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Jaguars have a significant need for several positions on the defensive side of the ball, particularly for a top-tier cornerback. Johnson stands out in this regard, as he excels at preventing separation both off the line and downfield. His good instincts, fluidity, and body control contribute to his effectiveness. He demonstrates a keen understanding of route combinations, showing awareness by efficiently passing off receivers and successfully tracking the ball in zone coverage. Furthermore, he effectively wards off blocks due to his good use of hands, which allows him to contribute significantly to run support.
6. Tennessee Titans - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Titans have many significant needs on both sides of the ball, but they must address their protection for any quarterback. Campbell has the potential to be their franchise left tackle. He demonstrates a strong anchor and very good initial quickness off the line, enabling him to excel in the running and passing game.
7. New York Jets - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
This might come as a surprise to some, but Allar has made a significant impact in 2024. With a strong playoff performance, he could elevate himself into first-round conversations. He possesses the prototypical size and arm talent expected of an NFL quarterback.
8. Cleveland Browns - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The truth is, it’s time for the Browns to move on from Deshaun Watson. If Jalen Milroe enters the 2025 NFL Draft, he could still be taken in the first round, despite some inconsistencies. Milroe demonstrates very good pocket mobility and strong post-snap awareness.
9. Chicago Bears - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Mason Graham is considered one of the best defensive linemen in the draft, and the Bears have needs on both sides of the line. Strengthening their defensive interior should be a priority, especially with his talents available. Some have even compared him to Quinnen Williams.
10. Cincinnati Bengals - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Carter has emerged as one of the biggest risers in college football this season. He is a high-motor edge rusher with a significant presence in both the passing and running games. The Bengals have found their perfect pairing alongside Trey Hendrickson.
11. New Orleans Saints - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Scourton is an excellent option for the Saints, who need to enhance their pass rush. He is a versatile defensive lineman skilled at playing in various techniques, ranging from positions 3 to 7. His unique blend of size, athleticism, and strength as an edge rusher sets him apart, allowing him to utilize a diverse array of pass-rush moves effectively.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty is one of the most elite running backs we have seen in years. He showcases very good vision and explosiveness as he accelerates upfield after planting his foot. He also demonstrates elite contact balance when faced with contact. If the Cowboys make strategic choices, drafting Jeanty will significantly ease pressure on Dak Prescott and potentially allow for the reintroduction of play-action into their offense.
13. Miami Dolphins - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Dolphins require improvements at nearly every position on their offensive line, and Ersery brings the versatility to play both guard and tackle. He shows good initial acceleration off the snap and effectively establishes inside leverage. He could provide the protection that Tua Tagovailoa needs.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Starks has a high football IQ and displays good awareness and reaction skills on the field. He consistently shows his ability to respond quickly to plays, making him a strong candidate for a top-10 prospect. However, he is projected to fall in the draft because of the decreased value placed on safeties in the first round. The Colts drastically need secondary help.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Mykel Williams consistently appears in my mock drafts for the Falcons. Last spring, they missed the opportunity to select an edge rusher, but this time they address that need by choosing Mykel Williams from Georgia, who is an ideal fit. Currently, the Falcons have some of the lowest pass-rush grades in the NFL among their edge rushers, making this decision a sensible one.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Grant provides the Cardinals with a crucial interior defensive lineman, effectively addressing a significant need that has become apparent in 2024. He is an athletic run-stopper with strong hand usage, capable of creating disruption in the trenches.
17. San Francisco 49ers - Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
Wyatt Milum is gaining traction on draft boards and has the potential to become the top offensive tackle in his class. He possesses the skill set, mentality, and technique to effectively take on multiple roles, which is exactly what the 49ers need.
18. Los Angeles Rams- Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Rams need to continue to add to their young offensive line. Banks has the size and skill set to play either tackle or guard. He’s athletic and strong, which enables him to handle both speed and power rushers.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Buccaneers have finally acquired the physical and athletic pass rusher they have been seeking in the fast-rising Shemar Stewart. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 290 pounds, he plays much lighter than his size suggests. Stewart is athletic, laterally quick, and a fluid mover who displays incredible tenacity on the field. With his impressive physical attributes, he has the versatility to play both inside and outside.
20. Washington Commanders - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Benjamin Morrison didn't have a year as strong as in 2023 before his injury, but his potential remains intriguing. The Commanders are replacing Forbes with a more physical, high-IQ prospect in Morrison.
21. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Colston Loveland has the potential to excel as both a receiver and a blocker in open space at the next level, especially as he reunites with his former college head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Loveland provides Herbert with a versatile weapon that can impact multiple levels of the game.
22. Denver Broncos - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
It’s evident that the Broncos made the right choice by selecting Bo Nix. Now, they need to find a weapon for him to develop alongside. Luther Burden would be an excellent addition, offering an explosive target capable of stretching the field and creating separation. He poses a significant threat after the catch and can be positioned anywhere on the field.
23. Seattle Seahawks - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
Pearce Jr. may be raw, but he possesses high potential and is an ideal fit for Seattle. Similar to Dallas Turner, Pearce plays on the edge; however, he also has the versatility to play as an off-ball linebacker or drop back into coverage.
24. Baltimore Ravens - Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Derrick Harmon is a significant standout this season, and for good reason: he's a dominant presence in the trenches. A transfer from Michigan State, Harmon has excelled in his first season with the Ducks. He is capable of playing both inside and outside on the defensive front and currently ranks fourth in the nation with 39 hurries, showcasing his quickness off the line of scrimmage.
25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Simmons lands on a needy offensive line team with the Houston Texans. Before his injury, Simmons was looking like one of the top tackles in the draft and still is. Simmons has good body control and a high motor to finish.
26. Green Bay Packers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Jahdae Barron is a true ball hawk, and the Packers are missing that quality in their defense. The team is also dealing with its own injury challenges, particularly with Alexander, who plays on the boundary and is showing a decline in performance due to these issues. As a result, the Packers may consider drafting another defensive back in the first round.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Jalen Royals is a sleeper pick with first-round talent evident in his game film. He is among the top five wide receivers in the draft and has similarities to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Royals showcases good hands, allowing him to catch passes away from his body and adjust mid-route. His good hand-eye coordination, strong hands, and impressive body control further enhance his skills.
28. Minnesota Vikings - Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Vikings need assistance for Jonathan Greenard, and drafting Walter Nolen could alleviate some pressure. Nolen disrupts the interior by generating pressure and making consistent plays at the line of scrimmage.
29. Buffalo Bills - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
Jalon Walker joins the Bills after making a strong impression in 2024. The Bills are performing well and would love to acquire someone like Walker, who can play off the EDGE or as an off-ball linebacker.
30. Philadelphia Eagles - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
The Eagles need another young pass-rushing presence with high potential, such as Landon Jackson. He is a high-motor player who covers sideline to sideline and is a dominant pass rusher. Jackson demonstrates a good upfield burst, quickness, and effective hand placement to engage and extend against blockers. He consistently makes plays against the run, whether at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Harold Fannin Jr. is the best tight end in the draft, even if some analysts may not be familiar with his name. He is a versatile athlete with a unique combination of athleticism, skills, and talent. His natural ability in route running and run blocking allows him to excel in various situations, whether he is lined up inline, out wide, or at fullback. This versatility would be a perfect fit for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense.
32. Detroit Lions - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Mike Green is a sleeper with good bend off the edge and impressive explosion. He has the motor to be a strong asset alongside Aidan Hutchinson. Green would fit well with the Detroit Lions' mentality on defense.