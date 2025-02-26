2025 NHL Stadium Series, Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings: How to watch with cable and streaming

The NHL is continuing the tradition of hosting outdoor games with the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. This year’s Stadium Series features the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, home of the CFP national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. This will be the first outdoor hockey game at this location. These two teams were selected to play at Ohio Stadium largely due to the Ohio State/Michigan football rivalry.

When is the 2025 NHL Stadium Series?

Traditionally, the Stadium Series takes place in February. This year, the Stadium Series is on Saturday, March 1 at 6:00 pm ET. It’s the first time the game is in March since 2018.

The Blue Jackets have waited a long time to host an outdoor game, and the time has finally come for their first-ever outdoor game. They are the home team for Saturday night’s match-up.

Why to watch the 2025 NHL Stadium Series

Both teams playing have a realistic shot to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. The Red Wings are sitting in the first wild card position right now in the Eastern Conference. They still have a chance to break into the top 3 teams in the Atlantic Division. Last season, they narrowly missed out on a wild card spot and did not make the playoffs.

Following a disappointing 2023-24 season where they were dead last in the Eastern Conference standings, the Blue Jackets are playing better than expected in 2024-25. They’re currently in second wild card position in the Eastern Conference and are still in the mix to grab a top 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division. The Stadium Series will be an exciting match-up between two teams that are chasing a playoff berth down the stretch.

In addition to the game's action, Twenty One Pilots will perform during the first intermission. The NHL has also planned tributes for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during the game.

How to watch the 2025 NHL Stadium Series

Over 90,000 fans are expected to attend the game. If you’re unable to go to the game in person and want to check out the Stadium Series, here’s how you can watch it on cable or live stream.

In the United States, you can watch the game on ESPN or stream it via ESPN+ or Disney+. In Canada, you can watch on FX-CA or TVAS Direct or stream on Sportsnet+.

The outdoor match-up between the Blue Jackets and Red Wings will be exciting. Be sure to tune in to see the action unfold on March 1.