2025 PWHL Expansion Draft explained: Rules, format and how to watch

The Professional Women's Hockey League just recently wrapped up their second season with an exciting finish; the Minnesota Frost hoisted the Walter Cup for a second consecutive year after besting the Ottawa Charge in four games, becoming repeat PHWL Champions. Season 2 saw incredible continued growth across digital, in-person attendance, streaming numbers, merchandise demand, and many more facets of the league. Heading into Year 3, they'll experience their biggest growth yet; two more squads added to their impressive lineup of teams, with the league total now at eight.

On Apr. 23, the PWHL announced they would be expanding west into Vancouver, British Columbia, spreading the league all the way across North America for the first time. A week later, on April 30, the PWHL announced another western expansion that will be joining Vancouver; Seattle, Washington. How did we get so lucky to get two in one year?! Play for both teams will begin this fall at the start of the 2025-26 season.

This is the first expansion in league history, so how are the new teams built? Let's break down exactly how Vancouver and Seattle will form their rosters.

What is the PWHL Expansion Draft?

The PWHL Expansion draft is in place to help build the inaugural rosters of the two expansion teams that are joining the league. This is Phase 3 of their roster-building process, so let's dissect the first two phases to see how we got here.

Phase 1 was Protection, where on June 3, each team was able to select three players to "protect"; essentially three players to keep on their roster and not move to either expansion team. The players that were allowed to be protected either have to be under contract through 2025-26 or beyond, or have their playing rights held by a team through 2025-26. These players cannot be signed (Phase 2) or drafted (Phase 3) to either expansion team.

Do Not Touch ❌



The PWHL has announced the 18 players protected by the league's inaugural six teams from selection in the Exclusive Signing Window and the Expansion Draft.



— PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) June 3, 2025

Phase 2 was the Exclusive Signing Window, where from June 4-8 PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle were able to sign up to five players to begin creating their rosters. Unprotected players (and players whose contracts expire before next season) were available to sign with only Vancouver and Seattle during this time.

Ten players. Two new homes. 🏠



ICYMI: This is how @PWHL__Seattle and @PWHL__Vancouver are stacked up heading into the PWHL Expansion Draft on Monday!

This is how we got to Phase 3, the Expansion Draft, on Monday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT.

What are the rules and format of the Expansion Draft?

During the draft, each expansion team will select players to get their roster totals up to 12, so seven more signings for each team. The draft order will be announced at the start of the event and each pick will be tracked on the PWHL site. Only unprotected players under contract and unprotected players whose rights are held by a team through next season are eligible to be chosen during this Expansion Draft.

There is a rule that once a team has given up two players, whether in the Exclusive Signing Window (Phase 2) or the Expansion Draft (Phase 3), the team can select a fourth player to add to their protected list. The same rules as listed above under Phase 1 apply for a player to be protected.

Once Vancouver and Seattle have a 12-player roster, the Expansion Draft is complete and the league is ready for Phase 4; the Entry Draft in Ottawa, Ontario. The Entry Draft on June 24 is where new talent will be chosen to enter the league for all eight teams. The pool of prospects ready for the PWHL is really exciting, definitely setting us hockey fans up for an exciting year three of PWHL action.

How can you watch the PWHL Expansion Draft?

For those who would like to watch the Expansion Draft, you can either tune in on the PWHL site or PWHL YouTube Channel. Coverage hosted by Julia Tocheri and Tessa Bonhomme of Jocks in Jills will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET, 5:15 p.m. PT. It should be an exciting evening of roster building and I wouldn't miss it, you'd be missing league history!