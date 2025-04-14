2025 WNBA Draft tracker: Paige Bueckers goes No. 1, Valkyries make first pick ever

The 2025 WNBA Draft is upon us! This year's iteration may not have the name recognition that last year's draft did with Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more, that doesn't mean this draft is without talent.

Paige Bueckers is presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings, and she'll instantly become the face of Dallas basketball, because of the... well, you know.

We will be tracking the WNBA Draft at FanSided, providing instant reactions to the biggest surprises of the night and breaking down why teams did what they did — or trying to figure it out for ourselves.

WNBA Draft first-round pick tracker

Team Selection Pick Dallas Wings Paige Bueckers 1 Seattle Storm Dominique Malonga 2 Washington Mystics Sonia Citron 3 Washington Mystics Kiki Iriafen 4 Golden State Valkyries Justė Jocytė 5 Washington Mystics Georgia Amoore 6 Connecticut Sun Aneesah Morrow 7 Connecticut Sun Saniya Rivers 8 Los Angeles Sparks Sarah Ashlee Barker 9 Chicago Sky 10 Chicago Sky 11 Dallas Wings 12

UPDATE: Valkyries take Justė Jocytė with first-ever WNBA Draft pick

The first surprise of the night! Golden State used its first WNBA Draft pick in franchise history on Lithuanian shooting guard Justė Jocytė, who could fill into the starting five instantly as the newest WNBA team

Mystics upgrade frontcourt and backcourt with Citron, Iriafen

Washington had picks No. 3 and No. 4, and used those selections on a gaurd, Sonia Citron from Notre Dame, and a post player, Kiki Iriafen from USC. No big surprises yet.

Seattle Storm select French prospect Dominique Malonga

The best international prospect in the WNBA Draft is off the board at No. 2. French center Dominique Malonga is headed to Seattle as the Storm made the pick that many expected. Malonga is incredibly advanced for her age (19) on both ends of the floor, and her versatility is promising enough to make the Storm neglect a "need" and take the highest ceiling player on the board.

Wings take Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall

Dallas basketball, you have a new star. The Wings went the expected route and took UCONN star Paige Bueckers first overall.

Biggest questions heading into WNBA Draft

Who will be selected after Paige Bueckers?

That's the most pressing question right now, and one we likely won't know the answer to until their name is actually announced on Monday night. The Seattle Storm hold that pick, and while some pundits think the pick will be 6-foot-6 center Dominuque Malonga,

Who will the Golden State Valkyries take with their first draft pick?

History will be made on Monday night, as one player will become the first draft pick in Golden State Valkyries history. The newest WNBA expansion team holds the No. 5 overall pick, and will likely select the player they believe has the highest upside — drafting for talent over perceived fit is always a good call as an expansion team.

Who will Indiana Fever select to join Caitlin Clark?

Coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign, Caitlin Clark is expected to take a leap into WNBA superstardom in 2025, and will gain some new teammates tonight to help her do that. Indiana doesn't have a first-round pick, but it does have back to back picks in the second round (No. 19 and No. 20) and there will still be plenty of talent on the board to get Clark some running mates in Indiana.